You are here

  • Home
  • DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy visits Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh

DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy visits Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh

Patrick Simonnet, head of the EU delegation Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, was briefed on the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology’s activities. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ym7ex

Updated 22 October 2020
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy visits Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh

Updated 22 October 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Patrick Simonnet, head of the EU delegation Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, recently visited the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, known as Etidal.
During the visit, the EU envoy and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the center’s strategies to counter extremist ideology and the techniques used in the process.
The secretary-general of the center, Dr. Mansour Al-Shammari, presented Simonnet with a souvenir. The ambassador praised the center’s work. In his comments on the center’s visitors’ book, he wrote: “Thank you so much for you important work — important for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia but also for Europe. We all have the same enemy in common, we all count on you and you can count on us. I am looking forward to continued cooperation on all topics, which will contribute to making the region safe and more stable. All my admiration to your dedicated team. ”
The center was established on three basic pillars: Confronting extremism by the latest intellectual, media, and numerical methods and means.
The center uses different methods to counter extremist ideology such as software capable of monitoring, classifying, and analyzing any extremist content within just 6 seconds of its online broadcast and with more than 80 percent accuracy. It has a team of multidisciplinary researchers competent in using data analytical tools.
It operates in the extremists’ most widely used languages and dialects. Advanced analytical models are being developed to locate digital media platforms, highlight the extremist focal point, and secret sources of polarization and acquiring activities.
The center works to refute hate and extremist speech and promote concepts of moderation through the production of media content that confronts radical thoughts.
 

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Related

Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Chinese envoy, Saudi minister discuss ways to strengthen ties

Saudi King praises role of women at W20 summit

Updated 22 October 2020
Arab News

Saudi King praises role of women at W20 summit

Updated 22 October 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has praised the exceptional role played by women during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a speech delivered at the end of the W20, the G20 women’s engagement group, on Wednesday, King Salman said: “I would like to express my gratitude to the Women 20 Engagement Group for their remarkable efforts and commitment to deliver their agenda during these unprecedented times caused by the COVID -19 pandemic.”
The Saudi king described women as the source of evolution for any society and said that without empowered women it is difficult to reform societies. 
“Women are the main source of development for any society. Hence, without empowered women, it is almost impossible to implement any societal reforms given that women form half of the societies and they are the ones who raise up generations. Women has proven through history their remarkable role in leading change and in decision making.”
The king noted that Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the G20 has dedicated special attention to discussing policies related to women across different ministerial and working group meetings.

Topics: Saudi Arabia women

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi W20 presidency ‘extraordinary,’ says Australia head
Saudi Arabia
King Salman, Crown Prince receive messages from Kuwaiti leaders

Latest updates

Saudi King praises role of women at W20 summit
Saudi crown prince calls for global collaboration to unlock benefits of AI for all
US officials: Iran sent emails intimidating American voters
Culture documentation by Saudi ministry to help dispel misconceptions
Taps and reservoirs run dry as Moroccan drought hits farmers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.