Oman’s ruler approves fiscal plan to diversify revenue

Sultan Haitham is seeking to reduce high levels of government debt and bring down state spending. (Reuters)
Updated 37 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman’s sultan has approved a medium-term fiscal plan to make government finances sustainable, state media said on Thursday, as the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices batter state coffers.

The country has long had plans to reform its economy, diversify revenues and introduce sensitive tax and subsidies reform, but they dragged under the late Sultan Qaboos, who died in January after half a century in power.

His successor, Sultan Haitham, approved a 2020-2024 fiscal plan that included increasing government income from non-oil sectors, state media reported, citing orders from the Sultan.

Oman will also accelerate the establishment of a social security system for low-income citizens who may be affected by the government’s drive to bring down the country’s debt and cut state spending, one of the orders said.

Haitham also ordered 371 million Omani rials ($964 million) of unspecified development projects to be carried out across the country.

Rated non-investment grade by all major credit agencies, Oman’s debt climbed to around 60 percent of gross domestic product at the end of 2019 from less than 5 percent five years earlier.

On Wednesday it raised $2 billion in its first international bond sale since July 2019.  People familiar with the plans had previously said Oman sought to raise between $3 billion and $4 billion in a three-part deal.

However, Oman scrapped a three-year tranche as it faces an aggressive debt repayment schedule between 2021 and 2023 and limited investor appetite for the offer, several bankers and fund managers said.

“Our estimate was that they wanted to do $3 billion. So I think the size might be a bit disappointing for them but I think they should be happier with the price,” Abdul Kadir Hussain, head of fixed income asset management at Arqaam Capital.

The country has begun preliminary discussions with some Gulf countries about financial support, according to a bond prospectus seen by Reuters. Bahrain, the only other “junk” rated Gulf country, averted a credit crunch in 2018 when it was bailed out with a $10 billion aid package from its wealthy neighbors.

Hermes echoes global luxury sales rebound

Hermes echoes global luxury sales rebound

  • Handbag icon reaps benefits of online surge in Asia as pandemic curbs ease
PARIS: Hermes’ comparable sales picked up in the third quarter, rising 7 percent, and the Birkin bag maker said this positive momentum had extended into October after a rebound in Asia and other regions as coronavirus restrictions eased.

Luxury goods manufacturers were hit hard by store closures during lockdowns to combat the pandemic and sales for the industry as a whole are expected to fall by up to 35 percent this year — an unprecedented plunge after a decade of stellar growth.

But a gradual re-opening, even as governments bring in fresh measures to fight rising COVID-19 infections, has helped sales to recover. High-end labels, which used to be more reticent to sell their pricey products online, have also seen web revenues surge.

Hermes — known for its $12,000-plus handbags like the Birkin, which often generates waiting lists — already sells a selection of leather goods online, but said it would make a larger push.

“We are going to gradually increase our offer of products online, except for the very iconic products such as Birkin,” finance chief Eric du Halgouet told reporters.

He said the online channel had now become the group’s “biggest store,” with revenues exceeding those of any of its flagship shops. Sales online grew by nearly 100 percent in all regions in the first nine months of the year.

Hermes’ comparable sales, which strip out the impact of foreign exchange rates and acquisitions, came in at €1.8 billion ($2.13 billion) in the three months to end-September — making it the first luxury brand to post rising overall revenues in the third quarter. Sales of leather goods grew 8 percent in the period while fashion sales were also up, echoing buoyant trends at Louis Vuitton owner LVMH.

“We think this performance reflects the strength of the brand, continued polarization between winners and losers and better insulation from a lower than industry average exposure to tourist demand,” said Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet.

Growth in the third quarter was strong in Asia, where lockdown restrictions were eased first, with sales up 25 percent, while revenues fell by 15 percent in Europe — including a 23 percent drop in France — and by 5 percent in the Americas.

Despite the overall rebound, revenue from Hermes silk scarves were down 20.5 percent in the period. The group said that was due to an unfavorable comparison to a year ago and lower travel retail activity.

Du Halgouet said the positive sales trend of the third quarter had continued into October and the group had not yet seen an impact from new restrictions imposed by European governments as contagion numbers rise again sharply.

But Hermes struck a cautious note for the full-year outlook, saying the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic remains “difficult to assess, as the scale, duration and geographic extent of the crisis evolve every day.”

At constant currencies, sales in the first nine months fell 14 percent to €4.29 billion.

