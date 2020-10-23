You are here

Goldman Sachs hit with record $350m fine for 1MDB failings

Goldman Sachs ignored a series of ‘red flags’ in connection with 1MDB, according to the Hong Kong markets watchdog.
Updated 15 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

  • Hong Kong watchdog accuses investment bank of ‘serious lapses and deficiencies’ over $2.6bn wealth fund scandal
HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s markets watchdog on Thursday fined Goldman Sachs’s Asian business $350 million for its role in Malaysia’s multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, the largest single fine ever levied by the regulator in the Asian financial hub.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said serious lapses and deficiencies in management controls at Goldman Sachs (Asia) had contributed to the misappropriation of $2.6 billion raised by the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) raised the funds in three bond offerings in 2012 and 2013.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman said the Wall Street bank would issue a statement in due course.

The 1MDB scandal has been a costly and long-running sore for the US investment bank.

In July, Goldman agreed to pay $3.9 billion to settle Malaysia’s criminal probe and this week it is expected to agree to pay more than $2 billion to settle US charges over its role in the scandal.

FASTFACT

$4.5 Billion

Malaysian and US authorities estimate $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB in an elaborate scheme that spanned the globe.

Malaysian and US authorities estimate $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB in an elaborate scheme that spanned the globe and implicated high-level officials in the fund, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Goldman staff and others.

The three bond offerings, which raised a combined $6.5 billion, were arranged and underwritten by UK-based Goldman Sachs International, with work conducted by deal team members in multiple jurisdictions, who shared the revenue generated.

The SFC said Goldman Sachs Asia, the bank’s Hong Kong-based compliance and control hub for the region, had significant involvement in the origination, approval, execution and sales process of the three bond offerings.

The bank’s Asia hub had earned $210 million from the offerings, the largest share among the various Goldman entities.

“This enforcement action is the result of a rigorous, independent investigation conducted by the SFC,” said Ashley Alder, the SFC’s CEO.

The 1MDB bond deals were obtained for Goldman by its banker Tim Leissner, who in August 2018 admitted that he had conspired with Malaysian financier Jho Low and others to pay bribes and kickbacks to Malaysian and Abu Dhabi officials to obtain and retain the business from 1MDB for the bank.

US court documents show Low was rejected as a private wealth management client on several occasions as his source of wealth could not be verified, resulting in a potential money laundering risk.

Nonetheless, Goldman’s regional and firm-wide committees that vetted the bond offerings accepted Leissner’s false assertions that Low had no roles in the bond offerings without making further inquiries, the SFC said.

“Apart from the involvement of Low, there were a number of red flags present in the bond transactions which should have called for a closer examination of the corruption and money laundering risks involved,” its statement of disciplinary action said.

These included the fact that the amount raised far exceeded the actual needs of 1MDB, and the sovereign wealth fund’s willingness to pay high fees and repeated emphasis on confidentiality and speed of execution, the SFC said.

Topics: Goldman Sachs 1MDB corruption scandal

Hermes echoes global luxury sales rebound

Hermes echoes global luxury sales rebound

  • Handbag icon reaps benefits of online surge in Asia as pandemic curbs ease
PARIS: Hermes’ comparable sales picked up in the third quarter, rising 7 percent, and the Birkin bag maker said this positive momentum had extended into October after a rebound in Asia and other regions as coronavirus restrictions eased.

Luxury goods manufacturers were hit hard by store closures during lockdowns to combat the pandemic and sales for the industry as a whole are expected to fall by up to 35 percent this year — an unprecedented plunge after a decade of stellar growth.

But a gradual re-opening, even as governments bring in fresh measures to fight rising COVID-19 infections, has helped sales to recover. High-end labels, which used to be more reticent to sell their pricey products online, have also seen web revenues surge.

Hermes — known for its $12,000-plus handbags like the Birkin, which often generates waiting lists — already sells a selection of leather goods online, but said it would make a larger push.

“We are going to gradually increase our offer of products online, except for the very iconic products such as Birkin,” finance chief Eric du Halgouet told reporters.

He said the online channel had now become the group’s “biggest store,” with revenues exceeding those of any of its flagship shops. Sales online grew by nearly 100 percent in all regions in the first nine months of the year.

Hermes’ comparable sales, which strip out the impact of foreign exchange rates and acquisitions, came in at €1.8 billion ($2.13 billion) in the three months to end-September — making it the first luxury brand to post rising overall revenues in the third quarter. Sales of leather goods grew 8 percent in the period while fashion sales were also up, echoing buoyant trends at Louis Vuitton owner LVMH.

“We think this performance reflects the strength of the brand, continued polarization between winners and losers and better insulation from a lower than industry average exposure to tourist demand,” said Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet.

Growth in the third quarter was strong in Asia, where lockdown restrictions were eased first, with sales up 25 percent, while revenues fell by 15 percent in Europe — including a 23 percent drop in France — and by 5 percent in the Americas.

Despite the overall rebound, revenue from Hermes silk scarves were down 20.5 percent in the period. The group said that was due to an unfavorable comparison to a year ago and lower travel retail activity.

Du Halgouet said the positive sales trend of the third quarter had continued into October and the group had not yet seen an impact from new restrictions imposed by European governments as contagion numbers rise again sharply.

But Hermes struck a cautious note for the full-year outlook, saying the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic remains “difficult to assess, as the scale, duration and geographic extent of the crisis evolve every day.”

At constant currencies, sales in the first nine months fell 14 percent to €4.29 billion.

Topics: online sales

