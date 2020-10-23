You are here

LG Display swings to profit on demand for new iPhone

Updated 23 October 2020

LG Signature OLED R rollable televisions on show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The TVs helped deliver a third-quarter earnings boost for the company. (AFP)
Updated 23 October 2020
Reuters

  South Korean tech giant says Apple sales will offset Huawei sanctions ban as it ends six-quarter run of losses
SEOUL: South Korea’s LG Display reported a profit for July-September, ending a six-quarter run of loss, helped by shipments for Apple Inc’s new iPhone and stay-at-home trends boosting panel demand for TVs and laptops.

LG Display expects rising panel shipments and sales in the current quarter as well and suggested it has pushed back plans to phase out all of its domestic liquid crystal display (LCD) TV panel production by year end to respond to TV demand.

It also painted a positive outlook for its sales to Apple, which would offset the suspension of sales to China’s Huawei as a result of US sanctions.

LG Display posted a third-quarter operating profit of 164 billion won ($145 million) versus a loss of 437 billion won a year earlier.

That topped the 64 billion won expected by 17 analysts, Refinitiv SmartEstimate data showed. Revenue rose 16 percent to 6.7 trillion won, LG Display said in a regulatory filing.

LG Display, which supplies mobile OLED panels for Apple’s iPhone 12, said an expanded supply of mobile OLED panels to an identified strategic customer in North America, helped lift its earnings and it is using its full production capacity to respond to demand from the customer.

It said it will be able to resume business with Huawei after the company along with other suppliers gain US export licences.

“Strategically speaking, it’s a very important client for the company, but when it comes to the volume itself, we are not at the stage of providing mass volume, so when it comes to the impact on business itself, it’s more than manageable.” Chief Financial Officer Suh Dong-hee said during an earnings briefing.

LG Display, which said in January it would halt domestic production of LCD TV panels by year end, said there is no change to its plan to revamp its LCD business structure, but suggested that it would keep some of capacity for the time being to respond to solid demand for TVs.

It said the start of its China OLED TV display fab contributed to its earnings rise, and expected annual sales to reach around 4.5 million units this year, although this would fall short of its earlier target of 6 million, as the pandemic hit demand for high-end TVs earlier in the year.

Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth, says SoftBank’s CEO

TOKYO/DUBAI: SoftBank Group Corp. CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday the sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp. will drive growth in computing power, in his first public comments since the $40 billion deal was announced in September.
Son made the comments at a virtual summit about artificial intelligence hosted by Saudi Arabia, an anchor investor in the $100 billion Vision Fund, at which he reiterated his belief that AI would transform society.
The Nvidia deal, part of a series of asset sales by Son, whose group has been shaken by soured investments and the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised concerns it will threaten Arm’s role as a neutral supplier in the industry.
Son is set to speak next week with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at SoftBank World, the group’s annual event for customers and suppliers that is being retooled as it focuses on investing.
SoftBank’s growing cash pile is driving speculation about future investment plans, with the Vision Fund targeting external funding for a blank-check company, a source said, in a sign the group is regaining its mojo.
“I am a risk taker,” Son said on Thursday.
Rajeev Misra, CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisers which oversees the Vision Fund, said the market share gained by online commerce companies in the last six to eight months is more than what they gained in the previous four years put together.
“COVID has accelerated the acceleration of AI even further,” Misra told the same conference, adding in the 105 companies Vision Fund 1 and 2 have invested in, artificial intelligence is the core of their businesses. 

 

 

 

