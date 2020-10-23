You are here

Israel warplanes strike Gaza following rocket fire

Flames are seen following an Israeli air strike in the town of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, early on October 23, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 23 October 2020
AFP

  • Fighter jets and other aircraft struck a “weapons manufacturing site and underground infrastructures”
  • Hamas reported no casualties from the Israeli strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp and the southern city of Khan Yunis
JERUSALEM: Israeli warplanes struck suspected Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip before dawn on Friday following rocket fire from the blockaded Palestinian territory.
Fighter jets and other aircraft struck a “weapons manufacturing site and underground infrastructures” operated by Islamist group Hamas, which has controlled the territory since 2007, the Israeli army said.
Hamas reported no casualties from the Israeli strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp and the southern city of Khan Yunis.
Two rockets had been launched at Israel late Thursday, without causing any casualties or damage.
One was intercepted by Israeli air defenses, while the other hit open ground, the army said.
The last reported rocket attack from Gaza was on Tuesday night.
It came after the army announced it had found a new tunnel that crosses “dozens of meters (yards) into Israel” from Gaza.
The next day the army said the tunnel belonged to Hamas.
Authorities have discovered some 20 tunnels originating in Gaza since 2014, army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said this week.
Israel has fought three wars with Hamas since the Islamists ousted loyalists of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas from the territory in 2007 and there have been numerous smaller flare-ups.
An informal truce brokered by Egypt and the United Nations, with the financial support of gas-rich Qatar, has been in force since late 2018.
It has been broken several times but has been restored on each occasion.

Iran reports record 6,134 new daily COVID-19 cases

Updated 16 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Iran reports record 6,134 new daily COVID-19 cases

  • Deaths and infections from the novel coronavirus have been on a rising trajectory in the Islamic republic
  • According to Lari, 27 of Iran's 31 provinces are currently "red" - the highest risk level on the country's colour-coded scale
Updated 16 min 31 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: Iran's official daily coronavirus caseload exceeded 6,000 infections on Friday, setting another record this week, as death rates also remained close to the country's all-time high.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said Iran had registered 6,134 new infections in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 556,891.
The previous record of 5,616 was announced on Wednesday, a day after Iran breached 5,000 new daily cases for the first time.
Lari also announced 335 new virus deaths on Friday, barely below the record of 337 registered on Monday.
The new fatalities bring officially reported Covid-19 deaths in the Middle East's worst-hit country to 31,985.
Deaths and infections from the novel coronavirus have been on a rising trajectory in the Islamic republic, which has recorded several new highs since September.
According to Lari, 27 of Iran's 31 provinces are currently "red" - the highest risk level on the country's colour-coded scale.

