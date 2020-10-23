Journalist rights watchdog urges Turkey to ‘stop harassing journalists’

You are here

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which is dedicated to protecting the rights of journalists and their free expression worldwide, highlighted a number of recent court cases involving reporters in the Turkey. (AP/File Photo)
Updated 23 October 2020
Arab News

  • Two Bloomberg LP reporters will face trial for sharing economic information that the government claims was “false, wrong or deceptive”
  • Turkey ranks 154 out of 180 on the World Press Freedom Index
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged Turkey to “stop harassing journalists and prosecuting them on trumped up charges,” following a series of “baseless and harassing" charges against reporters.

The NGO, which is dedicated to protecting the rights of journalists and their free expression worldwide, highlighted a number of recent court cases involving reporters in the country.

On Thursday, the CPJ said, a Turkish court convicted freelance journalist Sabiha Temizkan of “making terrorist propaganda,” and sentenced her to 15 months in prison for a tweet made in 2014.

She tweeted a news headline about the fall of an Iraqi town to Daesh, and said that she forgot to add the link to the story. The court argued that the story’s headline violated the law.

The day before Temizkan’s sentencing, on Wednesday, another Istanbul court rejected an appeal by exiled journalist Can Dündar, which allowed the authorities to seize his assets held in Turkey.

Two Bloomberg reporters — are facing trial in the coming days, the CPJ said, alongside three other journalists and 33 co-defendants.

They will face charges of sharing “false, wrong or deceptive information” to affect the markets, and face possible jail terms of five years.

Bloomberg is a media organization dedicated to covering financial news and market movements worldwide.

“The Turkish authorities persist in filing baseless and harassing charges against journalists for doing their jobs,” Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, said in New York. The charges “are purely retaliatory” and “must be dropped immediately.”

“None of these journalists has committed any crime, let alone sharing terrorist propaganda, spreading false information about the economy or any other ludicrous charge authorities may try to cook up.”

Turkey is notorious for its harsh treatment of journalists and constraints on free speech. It ranks 154 out of 180 on Reporters Without Borders’ 2020 World Press Freedom Index.

Topics: Middle East Turkey journalism Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)

US drone strike kills 14 militants in NW Syria

The US Army said on October 22, 2020 it carried out a drone strike against Al-Qaeda leaders in northwest Syria near the border, killing 14 jihadists, according to a war monitor. (AFP)
US drone strike kills 14 militants in NW Syria

  • A US-led coalition is present in the east of the country, where its airstrikes have backed Kurdish-led forces battling the Daesh group
BEIRUT: The US Army said Thursday it carried out a drone strike against Al-Qaeda leaders in northwest Syria near the border, killing 14 militants, according to a war monitor.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the victims included five foreigners and six commanders.
“US Forces conducted a strike against a group of Al-Qaeda in (AQ-S) senior leaders meeting near Idlib, Syria,” said Major Beth Riordan, the spokeswoman for United States Central Command (CENTCOM).
“The removal of these AQ-S leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners and innocent civilians,” Riordan said in a statement.
She did not specify the number of deaths from the strike.
According to the SOHR, a British-based NGO, the strike targeted a dinner meeting of militants in the village of Jakara in the area of Salqin.
The strike hit in Syria’s last major rebel bastion of Idlib, which is dominated by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) group led a former Al-Qaeda affiliate, but other jihadist groups are also present in the area.
Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said that five non-Syrian jihadists were among those killed, but their nationalities were not immediately known.
Among the six Syrian leaders killed, two were from HTS, he said.

SPEEDREAD

The strike hit in Syria’s last major rebel bastion of Idlib, which is dominated by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) group led a former Al-Qaeda affiliate.

Ebaa, the media mouthpiece of HTS, said a strike targeted a “tent belonging to one of the dignitaries” in Jakara, killing several people.
A US-led coalition is present in the east of the country, where its airstrikes have backed Kurdish-led forces battling the Daesh group.
Thursday’s strike came after it emerged that the 18-year-old who killed a school teacher in France last week for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class had been in contact with a Russian-speaking jihadist in Syria.
But the source close to the case said the identity of the Russian-speaking jihadist was not yet known.
After a string of military victories backed by key ally Russia, the Syrian government has regained control of around 70 percent of the country, the Observatory says.
Syria’s war has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since starting in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in the war-torn country, but these tend to target Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

Topics: Lebanon

