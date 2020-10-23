Indian journalists condemn misinformation about Karachi ‘civil war’ 

You are here

There was an explosion caused by a gas leak in Karachi, but there were no clashes between troops and police. (Reuters)
Sanjay Kumar

  • Indian media and social networking sites reported that clashes took place between the police and army, resulting in the death of several officers
  • Ties between Pakistan and India have been particularly tense since August last year, when New Delhi revoked the special autonomy of the disputed Kashmir region it governs
NEW DELHI: Indian journalists have condemned a “garbage fake news” wave from media outlets that published fake reports about a “civil war-like” situation in the Pakistani city of Karachi.

Outlets including News18, India Today and Zee News reported unrest in Pakistan’s biggest city in the wake of opposition protests. Many Indians also went on social media to spread the reports.

The misinformation came a day after an inquiry was ordered by the Pakistani army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, into the circumstances surrounding the police arrest of opposition leader Mohammad Safdar in Karachi. 

Indian media and social networking sites, however, reported that clashes took place between the police and army, resulting in the death of several officers.

“It is not a fake news, it is garbage fake news because there is certainly a problem in Pakistan but to exaggerate it to the point of falsification is the height of irresponsibility," Mumbai-based activist and columnist Sudheendra Kulkarni told Arab News.

“The Indian media wants to create an impression that Pakistan has become very unstable and chaotic with some fake news and some fake photographs. On the one hand, we call ourselves the world’s largest democracy, but it’s a democracy that feeds on the hatred for its neighbor. It reflects poorly on the Indian media and India as a nation. I strongly condemn it.”

Senior Indian journalists admitted to being confused about how such a hoax could take place and why.

“I am not sure how the Indian media spreading fake news about the happenings in Pakistan would help the Indian government,” Sanjay Kapoor, editor of the English-language publication Hard News, said.

“I am not sure India would benefit from this. Pandering to fake news reflects on all media, wherever they are located. It shows poorly on their professionalism. At the time of tension, truth is the casualty on both sides. Editors should be mindful everywhere that they do not succumb to propaganda. The media should do its job — reporting the truth and speaking truth to power.”

Ties between Pakistan and India have been particularly tense since August last year, when New Delhi revoked the special autonomy of the disputed Kashmir region it governs.

The Muslim-majority territory has been a source of hostility for decades between the two nuclear rivals, with both claiming the region in full but ruling in part.

"When there is a trust deficit, when there is no dialogue, when there is no political outreach, such exaggeration of news is possible,” Jatin Desai from Mumbai-based Pakistan-India Peoples' Forum for Peace and Democracy told Arab News. 

The younger, social media-savvy generation was unsurprised that there were Indians peddling misinformation about Pakistan.

“If you look at the reporting on Pakistan in Indian media you will find that the domestic media is trying to portray the Islamic nation in a very negative way all the time,” University of Delhi student Siddhant Sarang said. “I am not surprised if the Indian media went overboard in its recent report on the political turmoil in Pakistan.”

Arab News contacted some of the news outlets that published the fake reports, but none of them responded.

Sri Lanka passes controversial amendment giving sweeping powers to president

Updated 22 min 55 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka passes controversial amendment giving sweeping powers to president

  • Constitutional amendment was among electoral promises of the ruling party led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his prime minister brother
  • The legislation, which concentrates power in the president’s hands, was passed without a referendum
Updated 22 min 55 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament has approved a controversial constitutional amendment granting sweeping executive powers to the president, which the government says will ensure stability.

The 20th amendment to the constitution was passed on Thursday evening with 156 lawmakers in the 225-member legislature voting in favor of changes that would concentrate authority in the hands of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the cost of the prime minister and the parliament.

“As per the amendment, Sri Lanka has got a strong and stable executive, which can run the government consistently,” Justice Minister Ali Sabry told Arab News on Friday.
 
Rajapaksa will now be able to appoint and dismiss ministers and members of what had been independent commissions responsible for elections, public service, human rights and investigating corruption. He can also dissolve parliament two years and six months after a general election.

After 39 petitions were filed with the Supreme Court against the amendment, the judicial body ruled on Tuesday that several sections of the legislation — those that consolidate presidential power — should be changed or would need to be approved through a referendum.

Minister Sabry said that the changes had been made and no referendum was needed.

The constitutional amendment was one of the campaign promises of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), led by the president and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, ahead of the August elections.

While the ruling SLPP itself did not have the required two-thirds majority to change the constitution, the amendment was passed during Thursday’s sitting as eight parliament members from the opposition voted in favor of it.
 
Hafiz Nazeer Ahamed, a member of the opposition representing the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, said that he voted for the bill as he felt that a country such as Sri Lanka needed a strong hand to run it successfully.

“President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has proven himself as a good administrator and he successfully combated the pandemic without heavy casualties and limiting the deaths to 14 only in the country, and his services were also appreciated for annihilating terror in the country in 2009 when he was the defense secretary,” he told Arab News.

Other members of the opposition see the passage of the amendment as a development “opposite in direction to the rule of law and democratization,” Mathiaparanan Abraham Sumanthiran, senior lawyer and parliamentarian from the Tamil National Alliance, told Arab News.

“It is a damaging piece of legislation to the country,” he said, adding that it was regrettable that the amendment was passed with the help of some opposition members.

Dayan Jayathilake, the country’s former ambassador to Russia, France and the US, said that the new amendment would not benefit the country.

“I am disturbed over centralization of powers in the hands of a single person, which will change his character into dictatorship.”

Topics:  Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP)

Special
World
Sri Lanka’s top court rules parts of new bill are ‘inconsistent’ with constitution
Special
World
Sri Lanka minister claims constitutional changes meet people’s aspirations

Indian journalists condemn misinformation about Karachi 'civil war' 
UNWTO’s Basmah Al-Mayman is helping open up the Middle East to the world
Sarah Alkhedheiri, sherpa of Youth 20
Turkey on alert after US warns of potential terror strikes
Sri Lanka passes controversial amendment giving sweeping powers to president

