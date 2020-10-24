You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian bank CIB’s shares swing wildly on reports of chairman exit

Egyptian bank CIB’s shares swing wildly on reports of chairman exit

Short Url

https://arab.news/9ja6m

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Egyptian bank CIB’s shares swing wildly on reports of chairman exit

  • Claims Hisham Ezz Al-Arab dismissed for malpractice spark dramatic plunge and trading suspension
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The London-listed shares of Egypt’s Commercial International Bank (CIB) rebounded on Friday after plunging more than 40 percent in morning trade after local media reports that its chairman had been dismissed.

CIB, Egypt’s biggest listed bank, has substantial foreign holdings and Chairman Hisham Ezz Al-Arab is among the country’s leading bankers and a well-known figure in Middle Eastern finance.
The bank, Ezz El-Arab and the Egyptian central bank did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters and there were no reports on Egypt’s state news agency.
The Egyptian stock exchange said it had suspended CIB’s shares from trading in Cairo after a request from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) on Thursday morning. The exchange and FRA could not be reached for comment.
The bank, which says it has 207 branches and serves 1.4 million customers, held a lengthy board meeting on Thursday afternoon, a CIB communications officer said.

FASTFACT

Egypt’s Commercial International Bank has 207 branches and serves 1.4 million customers.

Its global depository receipts (GDRs) in London fell as much as 41 percent on Friday morning before recovering to trade up on the day. The GDRs fell 17 percent on Thursday. CIB’s Cairo-listed shares last traded on Oct 21, Refinitiv data shows.
A letter purporting to be from Egypt’s central bank circulated on social media on Thursday, informing CIB CEO Hussein Abaza that the central bank had decided to dismiss Ezz Al-Arab for alleged financial malpractice, utilising a new law passed this year.
Reuters could not verify the letter or whether Ezz Al-Arab had been the subject of any malpractice investigation.
Ezz Al-Arab has led a team that has transformed the bank from a wholesale lender into one that leads its sector in revenue, net worth and market share of deposits, its website says.
Egypt’s private banking sector has gradually expanded over past few decades and the government has been more aggressive in privatizing banks than in many other sectors.
The central bank has been planning to sell stakes in several banks it owns, including Banque du Caire, Egypt’s third largest state-owned bank, but plans have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Egypt’s Commercial International Bank (CIB)

Related

Business & Economy
Bloated public salaries at heart of Iraq’s economic woes
Business & Economy
Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth, says SoftBank’s CEO

Cheese, car parts and Kobe beef: UK’s trade deal with Japan

EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier walks to a meeting in London, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP)
Updated 24 October 2020
AFP

Cheese, car parts and Kobe beef: UK’s trade deal with Japan

  • Britain hopes new agreement will provide better access to Japanese markets
Updated 24 October 2020
AFP

TOKYO: Britain says the post-Brexit trade deal signed with Japan on Friday “secures major wins that would be impossible as part of the EU”, though its substance is largely similar to the current EU-Japan accord.

Britain hopes the agreement will boost trade with Japan by around $20 billion when it comes into force in January after being ratified by lawmakers in both countries.
Here are four things to know about the bilateral deal: When the deal was announced last month, Britain said it meant around 99 percent of its exports to Japan would be tariff-free.
Under the current EU-Japan trade agreement, in place since February 2019, the vast majority of custom duties are also absent.
The European Union says that under its deal, the bloc’s meat exports to Japan increased by 12 percent, while electrical machinery exports were boosted by 16.4 percent.
“In terms of market access, we have maintained Japan’s high level access to the UK market as under the Japan-EU deal,” Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.
“And for some products such as train cars and autoparts, we have improved access.”
The Japan-UK deal has a particular focus on exports in the food and drink, finance and tech sectors, and aims to reduce red tape for British pork, beef and salmon farmers.
It also includes brand protection for British goods, including English sparkling wine, Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese and Welsh lamb.
In return, the UK government says consumers will be able to buy “cheaper, high-quality Japanese goods — from udon noodles to Bluefin tuna and Kobe beef.”

FASTFACT

There are currently 241 British businesses in the agriculture and food sector who import from Japan, and 693 who export goods to Japan.

There are currently 241 British businesses in the agriculture and food sector who import from Japan, and 693 who export goods to Japan, the UK government says.
But unlike the Japan-EU deal, this agreement lacks quotas for agricultural exports like cheese, according to the Financial Times, and instead allows Britain to use any such quotas left over by the EU.
The deal includes new provisions on digital trade that aim to ease the flow of data, among other changes.
“This deal doesn’t just preserve existing benefits, but it strikes out in services like digital and data, where the UK and Japan both have strengths, and hope to collaborate in future,” said Britain’s International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.
The UK hopes the deal will help its companies that supply services — from financial to telecoms and transport — gain access to the Japanese market.
While some analysts have cast doubt on how much difference the new digital provisions will make, British businesses have welcomed the agreement.
Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, called it a “breakthrough moment”.
Japan accounted for around just two percent of Britain’s trade last year, government statistics show — roughly the same as Norway.
But the deal could act as a bridge for the UK to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, also known as TPP-11 — a free-trade deal between 11 countries including Japan, Canada, Mexico, Vietnam and Australia.
It was previously known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and had been slated to be the world’s largest trade pact before the United States withdrew in 2017, blocking its ratification.
Truss said the deal “paves the way” for Britain to join the partnership — but this is likely to be a complex manoeuvre that will take years.

Topics: Brexit

Related

Business & Economy
Daimler lifts 2020 profit outlook as Mercedes-Benz margins rebound
Business & Economy
Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as US restrictions bite

Latest updates

Zidane urges Real Madrid to come out fighting against Barca
Son Heung-min deserves bumper Spurs deal, says Mourinho
Rashford ‘blown away’ by grassroots pledges to feed kids
Cheese, car parts and Kobe beef: UK’s trade deal with Japan
Warring Libya rivals sign truce, but tough political talks ahead

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.