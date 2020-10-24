You are here

China to set five-year plan for steering economy through choppy waters

An employee walks at a engine factory of CSSC Wartsila Engine (Shanghai) Co. Ltd in Shanghai, China June 13, 2017. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 October 2020
Reuters

  • Some analysts say dropping growth targets would reduce the country’s reliance on debt-fueled stimulus and encourage more productive investment
BEIJING: China’s leaders will chart the country’s economic course for 2021-2025 at a key meeting starting on Monday, seeking to balance growth and reforms to avoid stagnation amid an uncertain global outlook and deepening tensions with the US.
President Xi Jinping and members of the Central Committee, the largest of the ruling Communist Party’s elite decision-making bodies, will meet on Oct. 26-29 behind closed doors to lay out the 14th five-year plan, a blueprint for economic and social development.
The plan and its execution will be crucial for China to avoid the so-called “middle income” trap, policy insiders say, referring to the struggle of many economies to boost productivity and shift toward higher value-added industries. “Although the Chinese government has been calling for a transition in the development model for a number of years, we think the next five years will be particularly important, both
politically and economically,” Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a note ahead of the plenum, the fifth meeting of the Central Committee since the 2017 party congress.
Sustaining steady growth will be the priority, even as expectations grow that the leaders could announce fresh reforms to spur domestic demand, innovation and self-reliance under Xi’s new “dual circulation” strategy, policy insiders said.
Investors also will be closely watching to see if China moves to a more flexible economic growth target, after dropping it this year for the first time since 2002 due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis.
Some analysts say dropping growth targets would reduce the country’s reliance on debt-fueled stimulus and encourage more productive investment.
China, where the COVID-19 outbreak first emerged, has mounted a robust economic rebound after quashing the domestic spread of the virus, but global prospects remain gloomy and the pandemic has added to tensions with the US.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak first emerged, has mounted a robust economic rebound after quashing the domestic spread of the virus, but global prospects remain gloomy amid continuing trade tensions with the US.

“China’s potential growth rate will slow further due to the aging population, weakening effects from investment in driving growth and diminishing dividends from globalization,” said Tang Jianwei, senior economist at Bank of Communications. “To reverse the slowdown, we need deep-rooted reforms.”
Policy sources have told Reuters that China’s leaders are set to endorse a lower growth target compared with 2016-2020. Government
think tanks and economists have made recommendations for average annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth targets of between 5 and 6 percent, the sources said.
The plan to be discussed and approved by leaders next week is expected to be unveiled at the annual parliament meeting in early 2021.
“We need to maintain a balance between development, stability, and risk prevention,” said a policy insider. “Macro adjustments will be more difficult and this will present a test for policymakers.”
Xi’s strategy to guide the next phase of development, which points to an inward economic shift, has fanned calls by government advisers for reforms to unleash domestic growth drivers, including loosening curbs on residency and land rights and boosting household incomes.
Speeding up reform of the household registration “hukou” system would enable migrant workers to enjoy more social welfare benefits, while land reform would enable farmers get a bigger share of the gains from land deals. Both measures would spur urbanization and consumption.
Expected moves to further free up interest rates and expand the role of capital markets would address distortions in credit allocation that see huge state banks lend to state companies while the private sector is often deprived of credit.
Chinese leaders are also expected to discuss further plans to curb greenhouse gas emissions and ease reliance on imported technology, especially semiconductors, as Washington squeezes Chinese tech giants including Huawei Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Cheese, car parts and Kobe beef: UK’s trade deal with Japan

EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier walks to a meeting in London, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP)
Cheese, car parts and Kobe beef: UK’s trade deal with Japan

  • Britain hopes new agreement will provide better access to Japanese markets
TOKYO: Britain says the post-Brexit trade deal signed with Japan on Friday “secures major wins that would be impossible as part of the EU”, though its substance is largely similar to the current EU-Japan accord.

Britain hopes the agreement will boost trade with Japan by around $20 billion when it comes into force in January after being ratified by lawmakers in both countries.
Here are four things to know about the bilateral deal: When the deal was announced last month, Britain said it meant around 99 percent of its exports to Japan would be tariff-free.
Under the current EU-Japan trade agreement, in place since February 2019, the vast majority of custom duties are also absent.
The European Union says that under its deal, the bloc’s meat exports to Japan increased by 12 percent, while electrical machinery exports were boosted by 16.4 percent.
“In terms of market access, we have maintained Japan’s high level access to the UK market as under the Japan-EU deal,” Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.
“And for some products such as train cars and autoparts, we have improved access.”
The Japan-UK deal has a particular focus on exports in the food and drink, finance and tech sectors, and aims to reduce red tape for British pork, beef and salmon farmers.
It also includes brand protection for British goods, including English sparkling wine, Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese and Welsh lamb.
In return, the UK government says consumers will be able to buy “cheaper, high-quality Japanese goods — from udon noodles to Bluefin tuna and Kobe beef.”

There are currently 241 British businesses in the agriculture and food sector who import from Japan, and 693 who export goods to Japan.

There are currently 241 British businesses in the agriculture and food sector who import from Japan, and 693 who export goods to Japan, the UK government says.
But unlike the Japan-EU deal, this agreement lacks quotas for agricultural exports like cheese, according to the Financial Times, and instead allows Britain to use any such quotas left over by the EU.
The deal includes new provisions on digital trade that aim to ease the flow of data, among other changes.
“This deal doesn’t just preserve existing benefits, but it strikes out in services like digital and data, where the UK and Japan both have strengths, and hope to collaborate in future,” said Britain’s International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.
The UK hopes the deal will help its companies that supply services — from financial to telecoms and transport — gain access to the Japanese market.
While some analysts have cast doubt on how much difference the new digital provisions will make, British businesses have welcomed the agreement.
Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, called it a “breakthrough moment”.
Japan accounted for around just two percent of Britain’s trade last year, government statistics show — roughly the same as Norway.
But the deal could act as a bridge for the UK to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, also known as TPP-11 — a free-trade deal between 11 countries including Japan, Canada, Mexico, Vietnam and Australia.
It was previously known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and had been slated to be the world’s largest trade pact before the United States withdrew in 2017, blocking its ratification.
Truss said the deal “paves the way” for Britain to join the partnership — but this is likely to be a complex manoeuvre that will take years.

