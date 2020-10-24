You are here

Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as US restrictions bite

Consumers in China have rushed to buy Huawei smartphones such as the new Mate 40 on concerns over the availability of newer models. (AFP)
Updated 24 October 2020
Reuters

  • Chinese company launches what may be its last smartphone in the high-end Android segment
SHANGHAI: Huawei Technologies eked out a gain in third-quarter revenue as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic added to supply-chain difficulties brought about by US restrictions on doing business with the Chinese firm.

The figure comes a day after the telecommunications equipment maker announced its latest flagship smartphone, potentially its last in the high-end Android segment most dependent on US technology.
It also comes after Sweden became the latest nation to ban Huawei from its fifth-generation (5G) network infrastructure, following US suspicion of Huawei’s relationship with China’s communist government — which Huawei has dismissed.
Hinting at an end to at least four years of double-digit growth, revenue grew 9.9 percent in January-September versus the same period a year earlier to 671.3 billion yuan ($100.4 billion), the private company said in a statement on Friday without providing a segment breakdown.
Revenue for the third quarter alone rose 3.7 percent on year to 217.3 billion yuan, Reuters’ calculations showed.
Net profit margin for the nine months was 8 percent, versus 8.7 percent over the same period a year earlier, Huawei said.

FASTFACT

Huawei revenue grew 9.9 percent in January-September versus the same period a year earlier to 671.3 billion yuan ($100.4 billion).

The US effectively cut off Huawei’s access to US software and chip-making equipment in the spring, following similar measures in May 2019 that are gradually taking effect.
Huawei’s line of Kirin chips, designed in-house, helped catapult the firm to the top of the global handset market.
Earlier this year, however, Consumer Business Group Chief Executive Richard Yu said US restrictions meant Huawei would soon stop making high-end Kirin chips. Analysts expect its stockpile of the chips to run out next year.
On Thursday, in a livestream Yu unveiled Huawei’s latest flagship smartphone series, the Mate 40.
The device, priced at 4,499 yuan for the feature-light version, comes equipped with the Kirin 9000 chipset, manufactured at the 5nm process node that only Apple and Qualcomm have been able to bring to market at scale. The Mate 40, however, could be the company’s last device of its kind. Already, consumers in China have rushed to buy Huawei smartphones on concerns over the availability of newer models.
Meanwhile, overseas sales have been sluggish due in part to US restrictions blocking Huawei’s access to Alphabet’s Google Mobile Services.
Mo Jia, who tracks the global smartphone sector at researcher Canalys, said the Mate 40 will likely sell well in China, though total sales will suffer from supply-chain issues.
“Huawei won’t find it hard to sell the Mate 40 series, as most of the shipment will go to China,” Jia said. “But it can only produce limited units powered by the Kirin 9000 series, which will impact the number of the Mate 40 phones it can ship.”
Reflecting its manufacturing difficulties, Reuters reported last week that Huawei was talking to Digital China Group and others to sell parts of its Honor budget handset business in a deal that could fetch up to 25 billion yuan.
Premium rival Apple began selling two of its latest flagship iPhones in stores worldwide on Friday, with analysts expecting the US firm to take market share from Huawei as the pair dominate the high-end handset segment in China.

Topics: US drone

Cheese, car parts and Kobe beef: UK’s trade deal with Japan

EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier walks to a meeting in London, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP)
Updated 24 October 2020
AFP

  • Britain hopes new agreement will provide better access to Japanese markets
TOKYO: Britain says the post-Brexit trade deal signed with Japan on Friday “secures major wins that would be impossible as part of the EU”, though its substance is largely similar to the current EU-Japan accord.

Britain hopes the agreement will boost trade with Japan by around $20 billion when it comes into force in January after being ratified by lawmakers in both countries.
Here are four things to know about the bilateral deal: When the deal was announced last month, Britain said it meant around 99 percent of its exports to Japan would be tariff-free.
Under the current EU-Japan trade agreement, in place since February 2019, the vast majority of custom duties are also absent.
The European Union says that under its deal, the bloc’s meat exports to Japan increased by 12 percent, while electrical machinery exports were boosted by 16.4 percent.
“In terms of market access, we have maintained Japan’s high level access to the UK market as under the Japan-EU deal,” Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.
“And for some products such as train cars and autoparts, we have improved access.”
The Japan-UK deal has a particular focus on exports in the food and drink, finance and tech sectors, and aims to reduce red tape for British pork, beef and salmon farmers.
It also includes brand protection for British goods, including English sparkling wine, Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese and Welsh lamb.
In return, the UK government says consumers will be able to buy “cheaper, high-quality Japanese goods — from udon noodles to Bluefin tuna and Kobe beef.”

FASTFACT

There are currently 241 British businesses in the agriculture and food sector who import from Japan, and 693 who export goods to Japan.

There are currently 241 British businesses in the agriculture and food sector who import from Japan, and 693 who export goods to Japan, the UK government says.
But unlike the Japan-EU deal, this agreement lacks quotas for agricultural exports like cheese, according to the Financial Times, and instead allows Britain to use any such quotas left over by the EU.
The deal includes new provisions on digital trade that aim to ease the flow of data, among other changes.
“This deal doesn’t just preserve existing benefits, but it strikes out in services like digital and data, where the UK and Japan both have strengths, and hope to collaborate in future,” said Britain’s International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.
The UK hopes the deal will help its companies that supply services — from financial to telecoms and transport — gain access to the Japanese market.
While some analysts have cast doubt on how much difference the new digital provisions will make, British businesses have welcomed the agreement.
Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, called it a “breakthrough moment”.
Japan accounted for around just two percent of Britain’s trade last year, government statistics show — roughly the same as Norway.
But the deal could act as a bridge for the UK to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, also known as TPP-11 — a free-trade deal between 11 countries including Japan, Canada, Mexico, Vietnam and Australia.
It was previously known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and had been slated to be the world’s largest trade pact before the United States withdrew in 2017, blocking its ratification.
Truss said the deal “paves the way” for Britain to join the partnership — but this is likely to be a complex manoeuvre that will take years.

Topics: Brexit

