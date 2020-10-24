UAE confirms 1,563 new cases of coronavirus infections

DUBAI: The UAE reported 1,563 new cases of coronavirus infections after the health authorities conducted 120,351 additional COVID-19 tests for citizens and residents.

The country’s caseload is now at 122,273, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a report from state news agency WAM.

The health ministry likewise confirmed one death related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 475 since the pandemic began.

There were meanwhile an additional 1,704 individuals who recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 115,068.