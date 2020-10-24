You are here

UAE confirms 1,563 new cases of coronavirus infections

The UAE has been gradually easing coronavirus restrictions on inviduals and businesses. (AFP file photo)
Updated 24 October 2020
Arab News

  • The country’s caseload is now at 122,273
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE reported 1,563 new cases of coronavirus infections after the health authorities conducted 120,351 additional COVID-19 tests for citizens and residents.

The country’s caseload is now at 122,273, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a report from state news agency WAM.

The health ministry likewise confirmed one death related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 475 since the pandemic began.

There were meanwhile an additional 1,704 individuals who recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 115,068.

UAE merges Insurance Authority with Central Bank

Arab News

  • The restructuring aims to raise the efficiency of the insurance sector and the competitiveness of the local financial markets
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Insurance Authority has been has merged with the country’s central bank, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum announced on Twitter.
“Today we issued a decision to merge the Insurance Authority with the Central Bank and transfer all the powers of the Securities and Commodities Authority, operational and executive, to the local stock markets, while the Authority maintains regulation and oversight of the local financial markets,” he said.

The restructuring aims to raise the efficiency of the insurance sector and the competitiveness of the local financial markets, Al-Maktoum added.
“Our government will remain flexible, supportive and fast in making appropriate economic decisions,” he said in another tweet.

