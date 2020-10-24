You are here

  • Home
  • India’s coronavirus cases pass 7.8 million

India’s coronavirus cases pass 7.8 million

India is still adding more than 50,000 cases a day as the country prepares for a festival season when large crowds gather. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c73up

Updated 19 sec ago
AP

India’s coronavirus cases pass 7.8 million

  • India hit a peak of nearly 100,000 cases in a single day last month
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India has reported 53,370 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally past 7.8 million.
The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 650 deaths, driving the country’s toll to 117,956.
The highest number of new infections is coming from Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka states. They’re also reporting the maximum number of daily recoveries.
Last month, India hit a peak of nearly 100,000 cases in a single day, but since then daily infections have fallen by about half and deaths by about a third, even as testing has remained consistent.
India is still adding more than 50,000 cases a day as the country prepares for a festival season when large crowds gather. Health officials have warned about the potential for the virus to spread.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

World
India PM Modi holds first election rally since COVID-19 outbreak
World
India posts lowest daily new coronavirus cases in nearly four months

Sri Lanka passes controversial amendment giving sweeping powers to president

Updated 23 October 2020
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka passes controversial amendment giving sweeping powers to president

  • Constitutional amendment was among electoral promises of the ruling party led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his prime minister brother
  • The legislation, which concentrates power in the president’s hands, was passed without a referendum
Updated 23 October 2020
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament has approved a controversial constitutional amendment granting sweeping executive powers to the president, which the government says will ensure stability.

The 20th amendment to the constitution was passed on Thursday evening with 156 lawmakers in the 225-member legislature voting in favor of changes that would concentrate authority in the hands of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the cost of the prime minister and the parliament.

“As per the amendment, Sri Lanka has got a strong and stable executive, which can run the government consistently,” Justice Minister Ali Sabry told Arab News on Friday.
 
Rajapaksa will now be able to appoint and dismiss ministers and members of what had been independent commissions responsible for elections, public service, human rights and investigating corruption. He can also dissolve parliament two years and six months after a general election.

After 39 petitions were filed with the Supreme Court against the amendment, the judicial body ruled on Tuesday that several sections of the legislation — those that consolidate presidential power — should be changed or would need to be approved through a referendum.

Minister Sabry said that the changes had been made and no referendum was needed.

The constitutional amendment was one of the campaign promises of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), led by the president and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, ahead of the August elections.

While the ruling SLPP itself did not have the required two-thirds majority to change the constitution, the amendment was passed during Thursday’s sitting as eight parliament members from the opposition voted in favor of it.
 
Hafiz Nazeer Ahamed, a member of the opposition representing the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, said that he voted for the bill as he felt that a country such as Sri Lanka needed a strong hand to run it successfully.

“President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has proven himself as a good administrator and he successfully combated the pandemic without heavy casualties and limiting the deaths to 14 only in the country, and his services were also appreciated for annihilating terror in the country in 2009 when he was the defense secretary,” he told Arab News.

Other members of the opposition see the passage of the amendment as a development “opposite in direction to the rule of law and democratization,” Mathiaparanan Abraham Sumanthiran, senior lawyer and parliamentarian from the Tamil National Alliance, told Arab News.

“It is a damaging piece of legislation to the country,” he said, adding that it was regrettable that the amendment was passed with the help of some opposition members.

Dayan Jayathilake, the country’s former ambassador to Russia, France and the US, said that the new amendment would not benefit the country.

“I am disturbed over centralization of powers in the hands of a single person, which will change his character into dictatorship.”

Topics:  Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP)

Related

Special
World
Sri Lanka’s top court rules parts of new bill are ‘inconsistent’ with constitution
Special
World
Sri Lanka minister claims constitutional changes meet people’s aspirations

Latest updates

Egypt’s parliamentary vote likely to tighten Sisi’s grip
Donald Trump no fan of ‘Borat’ creator Sacha Baron Cohen
Saudia to resume flights for 33 destinations in November
India’s coronavirus cases pass 7.8 million
Highway 311: Latin American street food in Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.