Istanbul mayor Imamoglu in hospital after positive coronavirus test

Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is a political opponent of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Ekrem Imamoglu, from the secularist Republican People’s Party, was elected mayor in a re-run election in June 2019
ISTANBUL: Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is a political opponent of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, was admitted at 10p.m. (1900 GMT) after displaying symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection. It said he tested positive for coronavirus and his treatment was continuing.

Imamoglu, from the secularist Republican People’s Party (CHP), was elected mayor in a re-run election in June 2019 in what was at the time a blow to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.

Since then, there have been sporadic tensions between his municipality and the central government, including disputes over fundraising and measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the early stages of the outbreak.

UAE merges Insurance Authority with Central Bank

UAE merges Insurance Authority with Central Bank

  • The restructuring aims to raise the efficiency of the insurance sector and the competitiveness of the local financial markets
DUBAI: The UAE’s Insurance Authority has been has merged with the country’s central bank, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum announced on Twitter.
“Today we issued a decision to merge the Insurance Authority with the Central Bank and transfer all the powers of the Securities and Commodities Authority, operational and executive, to the local stock markets, while the Authority maintains regulation and oversight of the local financial markets,” he said.

The restructuring aims to raise the efficiency of the insurance sector and the competitiveness of the local financial markets, Al-Maktoum added.
“Our government will remain flexible, supportive and fast in making appropriate economic decisions,” he said in another tweet.

