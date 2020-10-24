Parisian fragrance house Ex Nihilo cuts ribbon on its first Saudi boutique

DUBAI: Parisian fragrance maison Ex Nihilo has cut the ribbon on its first flagship in Saudi Arabia. The new perfumery is situated in Jeddah’s Nojoud Center, alongside other brands like Lacoste and Femi9.
The new store evokes the brand’s French flagship with its iconic cobalt blue interior, marble floors, Art Deco geometric shapes and minimalist gold details. “It’s exactly like when you visit our flagship in Paris,” states Ex Nihilo co-founder Benoit Verdier to Arab News.
The space displays an extensive range of the luxury perfume brand’s highly-covetable women’s and men’s products, including the label’s perfumes, essences, body lotions, mists, scented candles and the latest fragrance collection, Gold Immortals. “All the collections, including our most exotic creations, are showcased in the new store,” shares Verdier.
In a very short time, the brand has developed a niche following in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, so the decision to expand its presence in the region made sense. “We already have a connection with Saudi people around the world, especially in Paris and London,” reveals the co-founder. “Since the demand is already there, it only felt right for us to open a new outlet in the Kingdom.”
Review: ‘Nocturne’ sheds light on toxic competitiveness in a music school
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: Rivalry in the art world is all too common, and Zu Quirke, in her directorial debut, tells audiences a fascinating story of hatred and jealousy between two siblings — twins, in fact — in “Nocturne,” now released on Amazon Prime as one of four horror features under the series “Welcome to the Blumhouse.” Playing along the lines of Darren Aronofsky’s 2010 psychological horror “Black Swan,” which opened the 67th Venice Film Festival, “Nocturne” also explores tension in the world of art. Where “Black Swan” revolved around ballet, however, “Nocturne” is set in a music school.
While the dangers of art academies are a recurring theme in cinema, “Nocturne” manages to go beyond these, examining the angst that comes with harming a sibling. In fact, I felt that the movie worked best where it stepped away from cliches. Quirke does a great job when she shows how competitive stress can break a person, pushing him or her to the edge.
Teenage Juliet Lowe (Sydney Sweeney, whom we saw in “Euphoria”) is the ugly duckling, more gifted in her piano skills than in her looks. Her twin, Vivian (Madison Iseman, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”), older by a few minutes, is daringly sexy, a far more accomplished pianist and a darling of the school. She has a steady boyfriend, while Juliet is shy, introverted and has never been kissed. In one of the most dramatic scenes, she screams at her mentor, Roger (John Rothman): “I’ve never smoked a cigarette, and I’ve never owned a PlayStation!”
When she chances upon a notebook left behind by a student labeled “Mad Moira,” whose death opens the movie, Juliet realizes that the Satanic drawings inside it give her a strange power as she caresses the keys of the piano. There is sheet music from a Saint-Saens piece that Vivian had planned to use in her audition. Juliet takes it as well to spite and upstage her sister.
The heated exchanges between the sisters are impressive and reveal a fair degree of acting skills. In one of them, Vivian spews: “We’re both failures. But I have an excuse. You are just mediocre.” Earlier, in a wicked move, Juliet gets her twin to slip and break her arm. Sweeney is admirable both as a docile girl and a scheming saboteur. Iseman is a formidable match, but the script does not give her enough room to fully show her range.
Nocturne ends on a tongue-in-cheek note — fitting for a rollercoaster of a film.