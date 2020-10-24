You are here

French start-up Ynsect to build world’s biggest bug farm

Ynsect’s Chairman and CEO Antoine Hubert inspects mealworms at the laboratory of the insect farm Ynsect, which harvests mealworms for bug-based animal food and fertilizer. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Mealworms produce proteins for livestock, pet food and fertilizers
DOLE, France: Growing global demand for food is putting a squeeze on available land and one French start-up says it has the answer: Indoor insect farming.

Ynsect raised $224 million from investors including Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.’s Footprint Coalition this month to build a second insect farm in Amiens in northern France.

The company breeds mealworms that produce proteins for livestock, pet food and fertilizers, and will use the funds to build what it says will be the world’s largest insect farm.

Due to open in early 2022, it will produce 100,000 tons of insect products such as flour and oil annually and conserve land use while creating 500 jobs.

The 40-meter-tall plant spread over 40,000 square meters, will be “the highest vertical farm in the world and the first carbon-negative vertical farm in the world,” Ynsect CEO and co-founder Antoine Hubert told Reuters.

He spoke at the company’s first factory, which it opened in Dole, eastern France in 2016, where conveyor belts carried trays with millions of squirming mealworms.

“It’s important to develop insect sectors today because the world needs more proteins, more food, more feed to feed the animals that will make eventually meat and fish...But beyond this, obviously, human food is a market,” Hubert said.

More US companies offer earnings guidance despite pandemic

Reuters

  • The S&P 500 index is up nearly 7 percent year to date
NEW YORK: With earnings season in full swing, more companies are again offering earnings guidance, signaling to investors that some corporations are adapting to uncertainty about a global pandemic that may extend deep into next year.

Overall, 73 companies in the S&P 500 index have offered guidance this quarter so far, up from last quarter’s 65 pre-announcements but well below the 170 companies that typically offer guidance, according to Refinitiv data. The companies offering guidance are giving the most bullish expectations in Refinitiv data going back to 1997.

“If a company is able to offer guidance it shows that they’re able to have a better idea of what’s coming down the road,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management.

The market has been buffeted by cross-currents related to the looming Nov. 3 US presidential election, drawn out fiscal stimulus talks in Washington and a resurgent pandemic. Still, investors appear more hopeful in recent months.

Fifty percent of high net worth US investors surveyed by UBS Global Wealth Management voiced optimism on the economy, up from 41 percent three months prior, with 55 percent optimistic on stocks, up from 44 percent. The S&P 500 index is up nearly 7 percent year to date, including a 2.2 percent gain since the start of October.

So far this quarter, shares of AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Inc. have rallied after each company gave investors updated guidance on how they expect to fare over the next fiscal year.

“It’s not surprising we’ve had so many beats this quarter because we entered the season with very little guidance,” causing analysts to slash their estimates, said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.

