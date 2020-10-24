You are here

  • Home
  • Ant Group IPO pricing ‘history’s largest’, says Alibaba’s Jack Ma

Ant Group IPO pricing ‘history’s largest’, says Alibaba’s Jack Ma

Backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, fintech firm Ant Group plans to list simultaneously in the stock markets of Hong Kong and Shanghai in the coming weeks. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/92xcn

Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

Ant Group IPO pricing ‘history’s largest’, says Alibaba’s Jack Ma

  • Sources have said the listing could be worth $35 billion, surpassing Saudi Aramco’s 2019 record float
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The mammoth dual listing for Chinese fintech giant Ant Group will be the world’s biggest, according to a pricing determined on Friday night, Alibaba founder Jack Ma said on Saturday.

“It’s the first time that the pricing of such a big listing — the largest in human history — has been determined outside New York City” he told the Bund Summit in the eastern financial hub of Shanghai.

“We didn’t dare to think about it five years ago, or even three years ago. But a miracle just occurred,” he told the audience, which included officials from China’s regulators.

He did not give exact details of the pricing which is expected to be officially announced next week.

Backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, Ant plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and on Shanghai’s STAR Market in the coming weeks.

Sources have said the listing could be worth $35 billion, surpassing the record set by Saudi Aramco’s $29.4 billion float last December.

Ma said the financial and regulatory system stifles innovation, calling for a revamp to extend financial services to more small firms and individuals on the basis of technology — an ethos that Ant is largely based on.

He said the global system established after the Second World War is outdated and too risk-averse, calling the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision “an old men’s club” and warning that risks are accumulating in the whole economy.

In China, banks still operate with a strong “pawnshop” mentality, demanding collateral and guarantees before lending, a model that will fail to fuel future growth, he said.

Instead, he said a new, inclusive and universal banking system that lends to small businesses and individuals on the basis of big data should be established.

Ant, which has an extensive payment and micro-lending business that is largely based on big data, has faced rising scrutiny from regulators.

“Today’s financial system is the legacy of the Industrial Age,” Ma said. “We must set up a new one for the next generation and young people. We must reform the current system.”

Topics: IPO Alibaba Jack Ma Ant Group

Related

Business & Economy
Local funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9bn from over ten million investors
Business & Economy
Global banks left on the sidelines in Brazil’s IPO boom

French start-up Ynsect to build world’s biggest bug farm

Updated 5 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

French start-up Ynsect to build world’s biggest bug farm

  • Mealworms produce proteins for livestock, pet food and fertilizers
Updated 5 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

DOLE, France: Growing global demand for food is putting a squeeze on available land and one French start-up says it has the answer: Indoor insect farming.

Ynsect raised $224 million from investors including Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.’s Footprint Coalition this month to build a second insect farm in Amiens in northern France.

The company breeds mealworms that produce proteins for livestock, pet food and fertilizers, and will use the funds to build what it says will be the world’s largest insect farm.

Due to open in early 2022, it will produce 100,000 tons of insect products such as flour and oil annually and conserve land use while creating 500 jobs.

The 40-meter-tall plant spread over 40,000 square meters, will be “the highest vertical farm in the world and the first carbon-negative vertical farm in the world,” Ynsect CEO and co-founder Antoine Hubert told Reuters.

He spoke at the company’s first factory, which it opened in Dole, eastern France in 2016, where conveyor belts carried trays with millions of squirming mealworms.

“It’s important to develop insect sectors today because the world needs more proteins, more food, more feed to feed the animals that will make eventually meat and fish...But beyond this, obviously, human food is a market,” Hubert said.

Topics: Ynsect France

Related

World
Macron praised as French economy powers ahead
World
EU has more pressing priorities than Brexit — French finance minister

Latest updates

Ant Group IPO pricing ‘history’s largest’, says Alibaba’s Jack Ma
French start-up Ynsect to build world’s biggest bug farm
Afghan vice president vows ‘no mercy’ in violent crime fight
Italian language week celebrated in Saudi Arabia
More US companies offer earnings guidance despite pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.