Iran’s top leader says fighting virus trumps other concerns

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Friday prayers in Tehran September 14, 2007. (REUTERS)
Updated 25 October 2020
  • A top health official stressed this week that the true number of deaths from the outbreak is likely 2.5 times higher
TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader on Saturday urged authorities to prioritize public health above any economic or security concerns, amid the Mideast’s worst outbreak of the coronavirus.
Iran’s death toll from the global pandemic topped 32,000 this week. The government has resisted a total lockdown fearing it would further devastate its economy, already weakened by unprecedented US sanctions.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told officials during a meeting with the country’s top counter-coronavirus committee that “the main priority in decision-making is people’s health.”
Khamenei urged “all organizations” to follow strictly the health ministry’s guidelines to help restrict the virus’ spread, “regardless of other considerations.”
Some hard-liner lawmakers have criticized Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s management of the pandemic and demanded his resignation. Rouhani is a reformist politician and also championed Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, which began collapsing after the US’s unilateral withdrawal.
Lawmaker Mojtaba Zolnouri, who heads parliament’s influential committee for national security and foreign policy, called on his Twitter account for Rouhani’s “hanging a thousand times until people’s hearts are satisfied.”
Khamenei indirectly condemned such inflammatory statements in the meeting, calling it “wrong.” He said there is a difference between criticisms and insults.

NUMBER

32,000 death toll recorded in Iran this week.

Iran shattered its single-day death toll record on Monday, and recorded consecutive daily infection highs on Tuesday and Wednesday — then again on Friday.
A top health official stressed this week that the true number of deaths from the outbreak is likely 2.5 times higher.
On Saturday, the Iranian Health Ministry put the official death toll from COVD-19 at 32,320, adding 335 casualties from the past twenty-four hours.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari raised the total number of confirmed cases to 562,705.
Khamenei added the government’s management of the pandwemic is very important.
“In some countries, such as the United States, the worst management has been applied. But we must try to pass this incident, which is related to people’s lives and health and their security and economy, with the best management,” he said.
Iranian health minister Saeed Namaki said in the meeting that the pandemic could only be controlled by enforcing tighter restrictions.
“We must curb the disease by enforcing regulations and tightening legal restrictions,” he said.

Rights groups condemn Houthi shelling of Taiz hospital

Updated 19 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Rights groups condemn Houthi shelling of Taiz hospital

  • Attack leaves workers injured, healthy facility damaged
Updated 19 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Rights groups have condemned the Houthi shelling of the Hope Hospital for Tumors Treatment in Yemen’s central Taiz on Saturday, which injured to health workers and partially damaged the health facility.

In separate statements, the Human Rights Information and Training Center (HRITC), the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms (YNRF) described as “a war crime” and “systematic crimes” the Iran-backed militia’s heavy shelling of the hospital which was located in a heavily civilian populated area.

Local Taiz authorities likewise criticized the attack, and said “it is clearly evidenced that the militia deliberately targets the innocent civilians including patients in medical facilities,” state news agency Saba News reported.

“It is a war crime that necessitates an international action towards the systematic crimes of the Houthi militia against Taiz,” according to the HRITC.

“Conducting an international probe into these crimes has become an urgency so that war criminals don’t get away with it,” it said.

The moved also asked the UN’s human rights commissioner to urgently “stop these aggressions and lift the six-year siege that the Houthi militia have been imposing on the city.”
The YNRF likewise said the Houthis “deliberately targeted the Hope Hospital,” and demanded that the UN to take all the necessary measures to deter these crimes and criminalize the militia’s indiscriminate shelling and siege around the city.

Topics: Yemen Houthi

