You are here

  • Home
  • COVID-19 chaos piles up for Trump, nine days before vote

COVID-19 chaos piles up for Trump, nine days before vote

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Londonderry, New Hampshire on October 25, 2020. Nine days before the vote, the US has been engulfed by a surge in Covid-19 cases, reaching a record number of daily infections for a second day running on Saturday with nearly 89,000 new cases. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g2sha

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

COVID-19 chaos piles up for Trump, nine days before vote

  • Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows conceded that “we are not going to control the pandemic”
  • “They are admitting defeat,” Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris said
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s reelection campaign was buffeted Sunday by another Covid-19 outbreak in his team, surging infections across the United States, and an uncomfortable admission by his chief of staff.
Nine days before the vote — and with total US coronavirus deaths nearing the grim total of 225,000 — Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows conceded that “we are not going to control the pandemic.”
Instead, he said, “We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas.”
But Democrat challenger Joe Biden’s campaign immediately seized on Meadows’ comments to hammer the administration over the virus, which has set records for new cases in recent days.
“They are admitting defeat,” Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris said during a campaign stop in Michigan, “and I’ve been saying that, and Joe Biden has been saying that since the beginning.”
Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, as well as a number of other aides, tested positive for the virus over the weekend, swelling the list of the administration staff to have caught the virus.
The vice president is going to continue his travel schedule,” Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told Fox News.
“The folks on his staff are in quarantine, and he relies on the very sound medical advice of the White House medical unit.”
Trump officials sought to brush aside the crush of bad Covid news by attacking Biden’s energy levels and what it says is his paltry list of accomplishments in his 47 years in Washington.
Murtaugh slammed Biden for his light campaign schedule, saying the Democratic challenger was “feeling the heat” and “took five out of six days off” before the last presidential debate on Thursday.
The remarks drew a contrast to the furious pace that Trump, 74, has maintained for days — including planned stops Sunday in New Hampshire and Maine — while Biden has set a more cautious course, speaking less frequently and to smaller, socially distanced groups.
Biden, 77, planned on Sunday only to take part in a virtual “I will vote” concert, his campaign said.
But his deputy campaign manager vigorously defended him, telling NBC’s “Meet the Press,” that “we are campaigning incredibly hard.”
“The difference between what we’re doing and what Donald Trump is doing,” said Kate Bedingfield, is that “we’re doing it safely.”
Ahead of the November 3 election — and with more than 57 million Americans having cast early votes — both campaigns are scrambling to make their closing arguments and win over the few still undecided voters.
On Saturday, an energized Biden and former president Barack Obama accused Trump of massively mishandling the pandemic.
“Donald Trump isn’t suddenly going to protect all of us. He can’t even take the basic steps to protect himself,” Obama said, referring to Trump’s hospitalization for Covid-19 three weeks ago.
But the president has remained ebullient and constantly sought to project confidence despite trailing in national polls.
Trump, who has sought to shift voters’ attention to his plans for the economy, told supporters in North Carolina, “This election is a choice between a Trump super-recovery and a Biden depression.”
Trump plowed through three campaign rallies in one day on Saturday as he sought to close the gap with Biden by playing down the coronavirus crisis and complaining that the media was fixated on the problem.
Biden’s response: Trump himself should be more fixated on the problem.
“That’s Donald Trump’s presidency,” Biden said during a drive-in rally Saturday in his native Pennsylvania, a critical swing state.
“Donald Trump said, and is still saying, ‘we’re rounding the corner. It’s going away. We’re learning how to live with it.’“
Biden said: “We’re not learning how to live with it. You’re asking us to learn how to die with it.”
The US registered a record number of daily infections for a second day running on Saturday with nearly 89,000 new cases.
Biden has maintained a stable lead of around 10 points in national polls, and narrower leads in battleground states like Florida that typically decide the winner of US presidential elections.
But both Republicans and Democrats are wary of polling after the stunning upset Trump pulled off in 2016 when he defeated Hillary Clinton.

Topics: US Coronavirus US2020Election

Related

Offbeat
Donald Trump no fan of ‘Borat’ creator Sacha Baron Cohen
Special
Media
Arab News panel of experts see Trump-Biden debate as partisan tie

COVID-19 vaccine rush could harm effectiveness: Scientists

Updated 25 October 2020
Arab News

COVID-19 vaccine rush could harm effectiveness: Scientists

  • ‘The vaccines coming through fastest are the most experimental. It is possible they won’t be all that great’
Updated 25 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A rush to produce a COVID-19 vaccine could limit testing to create a more effective version, scientists from the UK and the World Health Organization (WHO) have warned.

They added that protecting against COVID-19 will not be achieved as soon as the first vaccine is acquired, but that extensive research will be needed to find immunization programs that work for different groups, such as the elderly.

“The vaccines coming through fastest are the most experimental. It is possible they won’t be all that great and that others — created using more tried-and-tested but slower methods — might be better,” said Prof. Adam Finn from Bristol University in the UK.

“To prove that point will become very difficult if lots of individuals have already been given the first vaccine. It will need vast numbers of people to demonstrate which is best or if a different vaccine is more suitable for particular groups, like the elderly.”

Almost 200 COVID-19 vaccines are being developed globally, with four key versions undergoing final trials. These include Pfizer’s BNT162b2 and the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine.

Results of those trials — where the vaccines are compared with a placebo — are expected within the coming months. 

There are concerns that once an effective COVID-19 vaccine is produced, there will be immense political pressure to use it immediately. 

“The problem is that early vaccine trials are not likely to show how well these products work in these populations (such as the elderly),” Kanta Subbarao, a WHO director, wrote last week.

“We know vaccines often work better in young, healthy adults, which is why they are enhanced with a higher dose or an adjuvant to boost immunity for diseases such as flu and shingles. It is also unclear how well clinical trials will assess effectiveness in those in minority ethnic communities.”

Bryan Deane, a director at the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry, said: “There was a lot of over-optimistic talk earlier this year about Britain having a vaccine before Christmas. However, that really looks unlikely now. Results of trials are not likely to arrive until next year, and when they do they are likely to come out sequentially.

“The first one that shows any significant protection will be the one people will want to start using straightaway. The problem will be that when the others come through their trials, you won’t be able to say that one is better than another because we have not set up ways to compare them.”

Topics: COVID-19 vaccine United Kingdom Coronavirus

Related

World
COVID-19 vaccine will not end the pandemic on its own, experts warn
World
Third UK COVID-19 vaccine reaches human trial stage

Latest updates

Egyptian government converts antique building into hotel
SABIC posts net profit of SR1.09 billion in third quarter
Nationalization rate in Saudi private sector increases
Mixed reaction to appointment of Italian as Jerusalem patriarch
COVID-19 chaos piles up for Trump, nine days before vote

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.