US says humanitarian ceasefire to take effect on Monday in Nagorno-Karabakh

An Armenian soldier fires artillery on the front line on October 25, 2020, during the ongoing fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. (AFP)
  • A statement said the ceasefire would take effect at 8:00 am local time (04H00 GMT) on Monday
  • This is not the first time they have committed themselves to a truce, but it has not held so far
WASHINGTON: Armenia and Azerbaijan have again agreed to respect a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, effective Monday, the US State Department announced.
Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met Saturday with the two countries' foreign ministers and the co-chairs of the Minsk Group, the department said in a joint statement on Sunday.
Washington, along with France and Russia, is part of the Minsk Group, which was formed by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to be the main mediator in the conflict.
The statement said the ceasefire would take effect at 8:00 am local time (04H00 GMT) on Monday after an earlier ceasefire brought a brief lull Saturday before each side accused the other of violating it.
The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan but controlled by Armenian separatists, began September 27.
Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of having targeted the civilian population since the beginning of hostilities in the mountainous region.
This is not the first time they have committed themselves to a truce, but it has not held so far.
The latest agreement came after "intensive negotiation" between Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted.
Pompeo had met separately Friday with Mnatsakanyan and Bayramov, urging them to "end the violence and protect civilians."
The State Department said the Minsk co-chairs and the foreign ministers "agreed to meet again in Geneva on October 29" to seek "all steps necessary to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh Armenia Azerbaijan US

Asylum seekers suing UK over illegal detention

Updated 25 October 2020
Arab News

Asylum seekers suing UK over illegal detention

  • They include Iranian, Sudanese victims of torture
  • Thousands of other asylum seekers in Britain could be entitled to make similar claims
Updated 25 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Asylum seekers have launched a group legal action against the British government over allegations of unlawful detention between 2014 and 2017.
Members of the group, which includes Sudanese and Iranian victims of torture, have demanded compensation after they were arrested and detained by the UK Border Force under Home Office guidance and the Dublin III regulation, which states that refugees must claim asylum in the first EU country in which they arrive.
The Dublin III regulation used to justify the deportations can be used only if there is a significant risk of the asylum seeker absconding and if their deportation is proportionate. 
The claimants include an Iranian national arrested as a political prisoner and tortured in his home country, and a Sudanese national who was arrested and tortured following charges of loyalty to an opposition party.
Their lawyer Waleed Sheikh, from London firm Leigh Day, said: “Many of our clients are vulnerable individuals who were forced to flee their countries not out of choice, but due to the most horrific experiences which most of us in the UK will fortunately never witness, let alone experience.
Sheikh added: “Having made the brave and perilous journey from across the world, in the hope of finding safety and a secure future in a free country, they were instead put into detention centers.”
He said it is likely that thousands of other asylum seekers in Britain are entitled to make similar claims, “but it is difficult to trace them. Some are now abroad and many do not speak English. And there is no obligation for the Home Office to contact those who were held illegally.”
The Home Office may have to pay between £8,000 ($10,400) and £10,000 for each month a claimant was held.
The payouts could increase based on factors such as a claimant’s health during unlawful detention.
A Home Office spokeswoman said: “The individuals in question were only detained to facilitate removal to a safe European country. We took immediate corrective action in March 2017 to ensure that we remain able to detain those in a similar position, who we determine are at risk of absconding.”

Topics: UK asylum seekers

