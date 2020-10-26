You are here

  • Home
  • Rioters defy curfew in Nigeria

Rioters defy curfew in Nigeria

People walk past shops remain closed, as Nigeria's Lagos state eases a round-the-clock curfew imposed in response to protests against alleged police brutality, after days of unrest, in Lagos, Nigeria October 24, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/64k9t

Updated 26 October 2020
AFP

Rioters defy curfew in Nigeria

  • Peaceful demonstrations against police brutality erupted in Nigeria on Oct. 8
Updated 26 October 2020
AFP

LAGOS: Nigerian authorities struggled to halt looting across the country on Sunday as crowds defied curfew orders to ransack government warehouses in the latest in a wave of unrest sweeping Africa’s most populous nation.

The country’s police chief has ordered the immediate mobilization of all “operational assets” as he sought to curb turmoil sparked by widespread protests.

Governors have slapped round-the-clock curfews on a string of states as residents have pillaged stocks that were meant for distribution during coronavirus lockdowns.

Locals raided agricultural supplied in the central city of Jos on Sunday a day after thousands had emptied a vast government warehouse.

Fresh looting of food supplies was also reported in Taraba and Adamawa states.

Peaceful demonstrations against police brutality erupted in Nigeria on Oct. 8 and quickly snowballed into one of the biggest challenges to the ruling elite in decades.

Chaos spiraled after security forces on Tuesday opened fire on peaceful demonstrators in the center of Lagos, unleashing days of rioting across Africa’s biggest city.

Official buildings were torched, supermarkets looted and vehicles destroyed as officials accused “hoodlums” of taking advantage of the mayhem.

The situation has calmed in the economic hub and a stringent stay-at-home order was eased on Saturday.

Amnesty International has said at least 12 protesters were shot dead by the army and police in Lagos on Tuesday, and a total of 56 people have died since the demonstrations began.

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for an end to the protests and warned demonstrators not to “undermine national security.”

He has not directly addressed the shooting of protesters in Lagos and sought to shrug off international outrage over the use of excessive force by his security agencies.

Nigeria is a tinderbox of deep social and economic grievances with around half of the estimated 200 million population living in extreme poverty.

Frustration runs deep among younger generations furious with the country’s graft-riddled leadership over a lack of opportunities.

Topics: Nigeria curfew

Related

World
Nigeria president warns protesters as unrest flares
World
Nigeria’s state governors seek compulsory face mask use in public

Afghan security forces confirm killing of top Al-Qaeda leader

Updated 26 October 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan security forces confirm killing of top Al-Qaeda leader

  • Egyptian national Abu Muhsin Al-Masri was on the US most wanted terrorists list
  • Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) said he was killed in a special operation in Ghazni province
Updated 26 October 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan security forces have confirmed the killing of a senior Al-Qaeda leader in Ghazni province, eastern Afghanistan, prompting the country's president to accuse the Taliban of having links with the terrorist network.

Egyptian national Abu Muhsin Al-Masri, alias Husam Abd-al-Ra’uf, was on the US list of most wanted terrorists. The US issued a warrant for his arrest in December 2018.

Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a tweet late on Saturday said that Al-Masri was killed “in a special national security operation.”

Following the announcement, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani accused the Taliban of having links with the terrorist group.

"The killing of this significant leader of Al-Qaeda's terroristic network proves that there is still the threat of terrorism and Taliban have ties with terrorists," he said on Sunday afternoon.

According to NDS sources in Kabul and Ghazni, he was one of the most senior leaders of Al-Qaeda.

“Al-Masri was one of the most senior Al-Qaeda authorities and was a financial and logistical facilitator of the network and had meaningful ties with Taliban,” the source in Kabul said on condition of anonymity.

He added that an Afghan affiliate of Al-Masri was arrested during the raid.

An NDS officer in Ghazni said that Al-Masri was killed in Andar district, where scores of foreign militants have settled in recent years and have been “protected by the Taliban.”

The Taliban deny the claim.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Arab News that Al-Qaeda has had “no ties with the Taliban” since the historic US-Taliban peace accord in late February. In accordance with the deal, the Taliban pledged to sever ties with foreign militants and deter them from using territories under the group’s control.

The US invaded Afghanistan and in late 2001 ousted the Taliban government, which refused to hand over Al-Qaeda leaders accused of being behind the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 that killed 3,000 Americans.

The terrorist network has been decimated over the years, but US officials believe its fighters are still operating in Afghanistan and some have deep ties with the Taliban.

Al-Masri’s reported killing comes a year after the NDS announced that in a joint raid with US troops it had killed Asim Omar, the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent. Omar was reportedly killed in southern Helmand province — a Taliban stronghold.

A former Afghan spy master, Rahumatullah Nabil, in a tweet said that Al-Masri and some other members of Al-Qaeda were frequently traveling between Ghazni and other parts of Afghanistan and a tribal region in Pakistan’s north in recent months.

The head of the US National Counter-Terrorism Center, Chris Miller, confirmed Al-Masri’s death in a statement, saying that his “removal” was “a major setback to a terrorist organization that is consistently experiencing strategic losses facilitated by the United States and its partners.”

According to Afghan analysts, however, a replacement for Al-Masri will soon be found within the terrorist group’s ranks.

“The killing will have some impact on the network’s activities and the war in Afghanistan, but not a drastic one as new leaders will jump up to fill the gap,” security analyst Ahmad Saeedi told Arab News.

The development comes as an uptick in deadly violence has been observed in Afghanistan despite ongoing talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar to yield a lasting peace and end decades of conflict in the war-torn country. 

At least 20 people were killed at an educational center Kabul on Saturday, hours after a roadside bomb killed nine civilians east of Kabul. Officials blamed the Taliban for the roadside attack.

Topics: Taliban Al-Qaeda Afghan security forces

Related

Special
World
US official warns Taliban attacks could derail Afghan peace
World
14 Afghan security forces killed as violence grips country

Latest updates

Around 10,000 foreign pilgrims per week expected for Umrah
Muslim World League condemns attempts to abuse followers of religion
Pan-Arab poll: Biden better for region, but must shun Obama policies
Senior Ulema Council: Defaming prophets only serves extremist agendas
What We Are Reading Today: What Becomes a Legend Most by Philip Gefter

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.