Most of Oman’s grade schoolers to continue remote education

A teacher puts disinfectant hand gel on a student's palm as she shows the preventive measures to take against swine flu at an Egyptian private school in the Omani capital of Muscat on September 6, 2009. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 October 2020
Arab News

  • Oman’s Supreme Committee earlier confirmed its decision about the start of the academic year for all schools on Nov. 1
  • Teaching modality would be both online and offline to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff
DUBAI: Oman’s Ministry of Education said all students except for 12th graders will continue remote education, daily Times of Oman reported.
“Students from the Grade 1 to Grade 11 will study through the remote learning system, except for Grade 12 students who will have to attend their schools on a week by week system,” the ministry said.
Oman’s Supreme Committee earlier confirmed its decision about the start of the academic year for all schools on Nov. 1 and teaching modality would be both online and offline to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff.
School buses would be allowed to operate at half-capacity and classes will be based on hours of study, depending on the category of schools. Social distancing, wearing of masks, washing hands at frequent intervals have been made mandatory.
On Friday, Oman’s Sultan Haitham approved a medium-term fiscal plan to make government finances sustainable, state media said on Thursday, as the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices batter state coffers.
The country has long had plans to reform its economy, diversify revenues and introduce sensitive tax and subsidies reform, but they dragged under the late Sultan Qaboos, who died in January after half a century in power.

Updated 23 min 17 sec ago
AP

Airstrike in northwestern Syria kills over 50 rebel fighters

  • The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights gave a higher toll, at 78 fighters dead and nearly 90 wounded
Updated 23 min 17 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: An airstrike on a rebel training camp in northwestern Syria on Monday killed more than 50 Turkish-backed fighters and wounded nearly as many, a Syrian opposition spokesman and a war monitor said.
The airstrike in the northwestern part of Idlib province, the last rebel enclave in Syria, targeted a military training camp for Failaq Al-Sham, one of the largest Turkish-backed opposition groups in Syria, said Youssef Hammoud, a spokesman for the groups.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, gave a higher toll, at 78 fighters dead and nearly 90 wounded. Rescue missions were still underway, the Observatory said. It said it also suspected the airstrike was carried out by Russia, which is a close ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country’s civil war.
Leaders of the camp were among those killed in airstrike in Jabal Al-Dweila, according to Hammoud. The camp is close to the borders with Turkey.
Syrian rebel groups vowed to retaliate.
“The factions of the National Front for Liberation we will respond to these violations,” said Naji Al-Mustafa, another spokesman for the Turkish-backed fighters, threatening to target government and Russian posts. He called it a “crime” by Russia.
Turkey and Russia had brokered a truce in Idlib earlier this year to halt a government offensive that displaced hundreds of thousands. But the truce remained shaky.
Turkey has long supported Syrian rebel forces in Syria. Russia has negotiated with Ankara to deploy observation teams in the rebel enclave to monitor the truce.
Last week, Turkish troops evacuated one of their largest military bases in the area, which was surrounded by Syrian government troops for months. Syrian opposition fighters said it was part of Turkey’s redeployment of its forces in the shrinking enclave.

