Libya’s NOC lifts force majeure on El-Feel oilfield

Libya’s National Oil Corp. expects its total oil output to reach 1 million barrels per day within four weeks after lifting force majeure on the ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

  • NOC said it expected its total oil output to reach 800,000 barrels per day within two weeks
BENGHAZI: Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) said on Monday it had lifted force majeure on the El-Feel oilfield and that by doing so it had ended all the closures of oilfields and ports that resulted from an eight-month blockade by eastern forces.
NOC said on Friday it expected its total oil output to reach 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) within two weeks and 1 million bpd within four weeks after lifting force majeure on the ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider.
The blockade was imposed in January by Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) and ended in September when he agreed to reopen oil facilities after talks with members of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).
NOC has been gradually lifting force majeure in facilities where fighters no longer remained and restarting production in them.
On Sunday a first tanker in eight months docked at Al-Zawiya port and began loading, an engineer there said, after force majeure was lifted last week on Sharara, Libya’s biggest oilfield.
Al-Waha Oil Co, an NOC company, also said on Sunday a first tanker was bound for Es Sider and may dock there early on Tuesday.
Force majeure refers to unexpected external circumstances that prevent a party to a contract, in this case NOC, from meeting its obligations.

Topics: Oil energy Libya

Turkish Airlines to put foreign pilots on unpaid leave

Arab News

  • The unpaid leave will start on Nov. 1
  • The company did not specify how many pilots would be affected
DUBAI: Turkish Airlines has emailed company staff regarding the carrier’s plans to put foreign pilots on unpaid leave dur to the negative economic impact of coronavirus, Bloomberg reported.
The unpaid leave will start on Nov. 1 and the decision will be subject to a review after six months, the email said, but did not specify how many pilots would be affected.
The airline’s spokesman declined to comment.
Turkish Airlines reported a loss of $280 million in the second quarter and nearly a two-third drop in passenger numbers.
The company has not fired employees or applied for government financial help, but has cut by 50 percent pilot wages and also decreased salaries of other staff.

Topics: Turkey Turkish Airlines Coronavirus

