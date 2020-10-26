You are here

India’s Reliance to push on with retail deal in battle with Amazon

Amazon, Reliance and Walmart-backed Flipkart have been locked in a frenzied contest for a share of India’s lucrative online market. (AFP file photo)
AFP

  • The row is the latest development in a prolonged battle for dominance in India between Reliance
MUMBAI: Indian conglomerate Reliance has dismissed Amazon’s push to delay its acquisition of domestic retail giant Future Group, despite an arbitration panel suspending the deal following objections by the US online titan.
The row is the latest development in a prolonged battle for dominance in India between Reliance, owned by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Amazon, whose founder Jeff Bezos is the world’s wealthiest person.
Amazon, which owned a stake in one of Future Group’s firms that reportedly included an option to buy into the flagship company, claims that the $3.4-billion Reliance deal, announced in August, amounted to a breach of contract.
After an arbitration panel ordered the deal to be put on hold following Amazon’s request, Reliance said late Sunday that it would nevertheless “enforce its rights and complete the transaction in terms of the scheme and agreement with Future group without any delay.”
Reliance’s retail subsidiary RRVL said in a statement that it had followed “proper legal advice” before agreeing to buy Future Group, adding that the deal was “fully enforceable under Indian Law.”
Reliance, Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart have been locked in a frenzied contest for a share of India’s lucrative online market.
The acquisition of Future Group, which owns some of India’s best-known supermarket brands such as Big Bazaar, would strengthen Reliance’s presence in the hugely competitive e-commerce sector.
The arbitration panel has 90 days to give a final verdict on the Reliance-Future deal.

Topics: e-commerce India Reliance Amazon retail

Turkish lira slides to record low of 8 against dollar

  • The lira has lost 26 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year
  • The Turkish currency also recorded its lowest level against the euro, trading near 9.52
ANKARA: Turkey’s lira on Monday set a new record low against the US dollar after the central bank refused to raise its main interest rate and tensions increased sharply with the country’s Western allies.
The lira was at 8.03 against the dollar at around 0730 GMT, suffering a loss of nearly one percent since the start of the day.
The Turkish currency also recorded its lowest level against the euro, trading near 9.52.
The lira has lost 26 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year.
Turkey’s central bank last week upset the markets which had expected a 175 basis points hike to the one-week repo rate.
The bank opted instead to keep the rate unchanged at 10.25 percent despite market concerns over persistently high inflation, which remains in double-digits, and worries about a sharp drop in foreign currency reserves.
Consumer price inflation was 11.75 percent in September.
The bank’s governor will deliver the quarterly inflation report on Wednesday in Istanbul.
The lira’s decline comes at a time of strained relations with NATO allies including France, Greece and the United States over multiple issues.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angered Paris after he said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron needed to have “mental checks” at the weekend.
France responded by recalling its ambassador to Ankara and on Saturday described Erdogan’s comments as “unacceptable.”

Topics: Turkish lira

