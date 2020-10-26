You are here

Russia proposes new missile verification regime with US after demise of treaty

Above, a closed missile base near Everglades City, Florida on April 8, 2010, which was designed to launch unconventional or nuclear tipped missiles in reaction to any Russian attack. (Getty Images via AFP)
Reuters

  • The United States withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty last year
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday proposed that Russia and the United States agree not to deploy certain land-based missiles in Europe and introduce mutual verification measures to build trust following the demise of the INF nuclear arms control treaty.
The United States withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty last year, accusing Moscow of violating it, a charge denied by the Kremlin.
Global nuclear arms control architecture has come under further strain since then as the former Cold War foes have been unable to agree on a replacement to New START, another major arms control pact that is due to expire in February 2021.
On Monday, the Kremlin suggested “de-escalation” measures, such as allowing Russia to conduct checks on the US Aegis Ashore system in Europe, and the United States to check Russia’s 9M729 missiles in facilities in the exclave of Kaliningrad.
“We propose all interested sides to consider concrete options for mutual verification measures to remove existing concerns,” the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.
The INF pact had prohibited land-based missiles with a range of 310-3,400 miles, reducing the ability of both countries to launch a nuclear strike at short notice.

France may be experiencing 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day – government advisor

Updated 26 October 2020
Reuters

  • France registered a record 52,010 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours
Reuters

PARIS: France may be experiencing 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day — two times more than the latest figures — Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council that advises the government on the pandemic, told RTL radio on Monday.
“There is probably more than 50,000 cases per day. We estimate, on the scientific committee, that we are more in the region of 100,000 cases per day,” said Delfraissy.
France registered a record 52,010 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday, as a second wave of cases surges through Europe.
The new cases took the French total to 1,138,507, with France now ahead of Argentina and Spain to register the world’s fifth highest number of cases after the United States, India, Brazil and Russia.

