Saudi health ministry records 357 new coronavirus cases

RIYADH: The Saudi health ministry announced Monday 17 new deaths and 357 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
The new virus cases bring the total number to 345,232, including 8,228 active cases undergoing treatment. Among them are 784 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.
The ministry also announced that 17 new deaths have been reported, putting the tally of fatalities at 5,313.
It also said 361 cases have recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 331,691.
On the other hand, 52,321 new laboratory tests were conducted, in the last 24-hour, across Saudi Arabia.
