You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi health ministry records 357 new coronavirus cases

Saudi health ministry records 357 new coronavirus cases

Muslim pilgrims wear masks at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on February 28. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/65ty6

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi health ministry records 357 new coronavirus cases

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi health ministry announced Monday 17 new deaths and 357 new cases of the novel coronavirus. 
The new virus cases bring the total number to 345,232, including 8,228 active cases undergoing treatment. Among them are 784 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.
The ministry also announced that 17 new deaths have been reported, putting the tally of fatalities at 5,313.
It also said 361 cases have recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 331,691.
On the other hand, 52,321 new laboratory tests were conducted, in the last 24-hour, across Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Middle-East
Israel to begin human trials of coronavirus vaccine
World
Russia’s new coronavirus cases rise by 16,710

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Updated 26 October 2020
Arab News

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Updated 26 October 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Coalition fighting to restore legitimacy in Yemen have managed to intercept and destroy an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthi militias towards Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said the drone was launched by the terrorist militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians in the southern region.

Topics: arab coaltion Yemen drone

Related

Middle-East
Yemen minister: UN failed to convince Houthis to allow access to decaying oil tanker
Middle-East
New truce in Abyan brings peace to southern Yemen

Latest updates

Saudi health ministry records 357 new coronavirus cases
7 held for suspected tanker hijack after UK commando raid
Review: ‘A Suitable Boy’ mirrors political, personal dilemmas on an unwieldy canvas
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Australian recalls ‘terrifying’ moment female passengers strip-searched in Qatar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.