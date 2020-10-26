You are here

  • Home
  • New global recruitment firm notices positive hiring trends

New global recruitment firm notices positive hiring trends

1 / 2
The founders of three recruitment agencies, Daniel Marks, MCG&Co and SEVENTWENTY, have joined forces to create a new recruitment agency DMCG Global. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Justin McGuire, DMCG Global co-founder & CEO for APAC & MENA. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ae9q

Updated 18 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

New global recruitment firm notices positive hiring trends

Updated 18 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: The founders of three recruitment agencies, Daniel Marks, MCG&Co and SEVENTWENTY, have joined forces to create a new recruitment agency DMCG Global. The new venture for the creative, marketing and technology sectors provides a global recruitment network of more than 30 recruitment consultants and 120,000 candidates, its reach stretching across 10 offices in London, Amsterdam, New York, Los Angeles, Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore.

The new firm’s services include contingency recruitment, executive and retained search, project recruitment and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). Additionally, it will also offer training and diversity hiring through partner career platforms diversely.io and hopscotch.work, with future plans to partner on diversity and inclusion initiatives across the globe.

In Dubai, the agency has had a 24 percent increase in job orders between March and October 2020, with an increased demand for corporate and government communications roles, as well as digital design and customer experience roles. There was a 30 percent decrease in advertising media and creative roles but the agency recorded a 30 percent increase in work located within Abu Dhabi. Overall, hiring activity has now ramped up with a promising outlook for the last quarter of 2020.

Justin McGuire, DMCG Global co-founder & CEO for APAC & MENA, said on behalf of the senior team: “Our new recruitment business and global team has shown great resilience in a tough year. We’ve adapted, hiring via video, working from home when needed, with team dedication across the network. Our APAC & MENA offices started strong in Q1, experienced a blip in Q2 but have rebounded well in Q3 across all regions. We predict Q4 will make up for lost time and end this year on a good note – ready for 2021.”

Topics: media

Related

Corporate News
Bayer launches recruitment drive in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
KSA recruitment firms granted 220,000 visas

Missing Pakistani TV reporter is found after 72 hours

Updated 24 October 2020
AP

Missing Pakistani TV reporter is found after 72 hours

  • Geo's bureau chief in Karachi said Ali Imran Syed had contacted his wife to say that he had reached his mother’s home
  • Earlier police registered the journalist’s disappearance as an “abduction” case without naming suspects
Updated 24 October 2020
AP

ISLAMABAD: A reporter working for Pakistan’s leading Geo News television who had gone missing in the southern port city of Karachi has been found, family and colleague said Saturday.
Geo bureau chief in Karachi, Fahim Siddiqi, said Ali Imran Syed had contacted his wife by phone to say that he had reached his mother’s home.
Earlier police registered the journalist’s disappearance as an “abduction” case without naming suspects.
The reporter left home late Friday evening telling his wife that he would be back in half an hour before disappearing for 72 hours.
Recently there have been several cases of Pakistani journalists being detained or abducted for several hours, before being released.
Azhar Abbas, head of the Geo TV, earlier said he has contacted provincial and federal authorities “to help trace the missing reporter” and “ensure his safety.”
Siddiqi said the reporter’s abduction may have been related to his work on recent political events, including the arrest of an opposition leader who is the son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif.
Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said in a tweet no one should “disappear in a democracy”.
Pakistani media has been facing renewed pressure from state agencies that have sought to control the topics covered by the media and even restrict the selection of guests for TV talk shows.
Journalists and press freedom advocates often accuse the Pakistani military and security agencies of pressuring media outlets to prevent critical coverage.
In December last year, a Karachi based reporter with the Express Tribune newspaper, Bilal Farooqi, was arrested on charges of spreading hateful content against the country’s military on social media.
In July, Matiullah Jan was briefly detained. Jan is known for criticism of Pakistan’s military and security agencies.

Topics: Pakistan Geo TV

Related

Latest updates

New global recruitment firm notices positive hiring trends
French doctor warns his country has ‘lost control’ of virus
Greece, Turkey wrangle over military games in eastern Med
‘Fake news’: Paul Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments
Muslims ‘not persecuted’ in France, says country’s Muslim council

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.