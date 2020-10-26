New global recruitment firm notices positive hiring trends

DUBAI: The founders of three recruitment agencies, Daniel Marks, MCG&Co and SEVENTWENTY, have joined forces to create a new recruitment agency DMCG Global. The new venture for the creative, marketing and technology sectors provides a global recruitment network of more than 30 recruitment consultants and 120,000 candidates, its reach stretching across 10 offices in London, Amsterdam, New York, Los Angeles, Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore.

The new firm’s services include contingency recruitment, executive and retained search, project recruitment and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). Additionally, it will also offer training and diversity hiring through partner career platforms diversely.io and hopscotch.work, with future plans to partner on diversity and inclusion initiatives across the globe.

In Dubai, the agency has had a 24 percent increase in job orders between March and October 2020, with an increased demand for corporate and government communications roles, as well as digital design and customer experience roles. There was a 30 percent decrease in advertising media and creative roles but the agency recorded a 30 percent increase in work located within Abu Dhabi. Overall, hiring activity has now ramped up with a promising outlook for the last quarter of 2020.

Justin McGuire, DMCG Global co-founder & CEO for APAC & MENA, said on behalf of the senior team: “Our new recruitment business and global team has shown great resilience in a tough year. We’ve adapted, hiring via video, working from home when needed, with team dedication across the network. Our APAC & MENA offices started strong in Q1, experienced a blip in Q2 but have rebounded well in Q3 across all regions. We predict Q4 will make up for lost time and end this year on a good note – ready for 2021.”