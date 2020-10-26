Dana Gas sells onshore Egyptian assets for $236 million

You are here

26 October 2020
Mohamed Abu Zaid

  • CNBC reported that Dana Gas UAE will actively attempt to maximize the value of these remaining assets
CAIRO: Dana Gas PJSC has entered into a binding agreement with IPR Wastani Petroleum Ltd. for the sale of its onshore Egyptian oil and gas assets for up to $236 million, including contingent payments.

As part of the transaction, Dana Gas is selling its full operative shares in its four onshore concession areas of El Manzala, West El Manzala, West El Qantara and North El Salhiya, and their associated development licenses.

The production rate in the four concession areas amounted to 30,950 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first half of 2020. It contributed $38 million before interests, taxes, consumption, and depletion to the company’s profits during the same period. Transfer of ownership, responsibilities and staff will take place upon finalization and formal approval of deeds.

The UAE company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Dana Gas Egypt, will retain its interests in its onshore exploration concession in El Matariya and offshore exploration concession in North El Arish.

CNBC reported that Dana Gas UAE will actively attempt to maximize the value of these remaining assets.

The sale comprises of a base cash consideration of $153 million, including networking capital associated with sold assets and before any price closing adjustments, and contingent payments of up to $83 million subject to average brent crude prices and production performance between 2020 and 2023.

Dana Gas is also set to obtain a number of potential trade opportunities linked to other parties. The base consideration will be adjusted according to collections received and payments made by the company during the transitional period between the effective date and closing date.

The transaction is subject to several prerequisites. It also requires the approval of the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources. It is expected to be finalized by the beginning of next year. The financial return of the transaction will likely be allocated towards paying company debts and public institutional benefits.

Dana Gas CEO Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward said: “Our constant aim is to achieve the highest return for our shareholders.”

The new deal is a key part of the company’s ambitions, he added. Finalizing the transaction will boost the UAE giant’s financial status, allowing it to transition towards developing its assets in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Kurdistan contains huge reserves of oil and hydrocarbon resources that will be explored and developed in the future.

The remaining Egyptian assets will remain productive, with the offshore exploration sector in particular likely to see huge growth in the future.

IPR is a leading company in the field of gas exploration and production in Egypt with over nine concession areas and more than 30 years of experience.

Topics: Dana Gas

Lee's death sparks hope for Samsung shake-up, dividends

SEOUL: Shares in Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and affiliates rose on Monday after the death a day earlier of Chairman Lee Kun-hee sparked hopes for stake sales, higher dividends and long-awaited restructuring, analysts said.

Investors are betting that the imperatives of maintaining Lee family control and paying inheritance tax — estimated at about 10 trillion won ($8.9 billion) for listed stockholdings alone — will be the catalyst for change, although analysts are divided on what form that change will take.

Shares in Samsung C&T and Samsung Life Insurance closed up 13.5 percent at a two-month high and 3.8 percent, respectively, while shares in Samsung SDS also rose. Samsung Electronics — the jewel in the group’s crown — finished 0.3 percent higher.

Son and heir apparent Jay Y. Lee has a 17.3 percent stake in Samsung C&T, the de facto holding firm, while the late Lee was the top shareholder of Samsung Life with 20.76 percent stake.

“The inheritance tax is outrageous, so family members might have no choice but to sell stakes in some non-core firms” such as Samsung Life, said NH Investment Securities analyst Kim Dong-yang.

“It may be likely for Samsung C&T to consider increasing dividends for the family to cover such a high inheritance tax,” KB Securities analyst Jeong Dong-ik said. Lee, 78, died on Sunday, six years after he was hospitalized due to heart attack in 2014. Since then, Samsung carried out a flurry of stake sales and restructuring to streamline the sprawling conglomerate and cement the junior Lee’s control.

Investors have long anticipated a further shake-up in the event of Lee’s death, hoping for gains from restructuring to strengthen de facto holding company Samsung C&T’s control of Samsung Electronics, such as Samsung C&T buying an affiliate’s stake in the tech giant.

“At this point, it is difficult to expect when Samsung Group will kick off with a restructuring process as Jay Y. Lee is still facing trials, making it difficult for the group’s management to begin organizational changes,” Jeong said.

Lee is in two trials for suspected accounting fraud and stock price manipulation, as well as for his role in a bribery scandal that triggered the impeachment of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye. The second trial resumed hearings on Monday.

Lee did not attend the trial on Monday, as Samsung executives joined other business and political leaders for the second day of funeral services for his father.

Topics: Samsung Lee Kun-hee

