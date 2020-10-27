At least 7 killed in blast at Pakistan religious school

You are here

No group claimed immediate responsibility for the attack, which followed months of relative calm in Pakistan. (AFP)
  • More than 60 people had been taking a lesson when the explosion tore through the madrassa in Peshawar
  • No group claimed immediate responsibility for the attack
PESHAWAR: At least seven students were killed and scores more wounded Tuesday in a bomb attack on a Qur'an study class at a religious school in northwestern Pakistan, officials said.

More than 60 people had been taking a lesson when the explosion tore through the madrassa in Peshawar, about 170 kilometers west of Islamabad, said Waqar Azim, a senior police official.

“The blast took place in a seminary during a Qur’an class. Someone took a bag inside the seminary,” Azim said.

He added that the person who had brought in the bag left the lecture hall before the blast at the Jamia Zuberia seminary.

Mohammad Ali Gandapur, another senior police official, said at least seven people had been killed with more than 50 wounded.

The death toll was confirmed by Mohammad Asim Khan, a spokesman at a local hospital, who said that seven bodies and 70 wounded people had been taken to the facility.

“Most of those killed and injured were hit by the ball bearings and some were badly burnt,” he said.

All of the dead were men aged between 20 and 40, he said. Teachers and boys as young as 7 were among the wounded.

Teacher Safiullah Khan said more than 1,000 students are currently enrolled at the religious school, which is roughly divided into two sections, with one for students aged 18 and older and the other for children.

“The blast took place in the section where students above the age of 18 were taking a class,” Khan said, adding that the wall between the two sections collapsed in the blast.

A live stream of the lesson showed a religious teacher speaking in Pashto and Arabic, explaining a saying from the Prophet Muhammad, when the explosion took place.

Shortly afterwards, rescue workers and locals were seen scouring the site and collecting students’ books, caps and shoes.

The loud blast, which could be heard across most parts of Peshawar, wrecked the school’s interior and damaged the roof of the main hall.

No group claimed immediate responsibility for the attack, which followed months of relative calm in Pakistan.

Peshawar was once the epicenter of militant violence in the country, with jihadists targeting security forces and public spaces in the city near the northwestern frontier with Afghanistan.

Violence in Pakistan has declined in recent years following a series of military operations along the border, but militant groups are still able to carry out deadly attacks.

In 2014, Pakistan’s army launched a massive offensive to wipe out militant bases in the area and end the near decade-long insurgency that has cost thousands of lives.

The operation was intensified after the Pakistani Taliban killed more than 150 people, the majority of them children, at a school in Peshawar in December 2014.

Still, the Pakistani Taliban have been regrouping in recent months with several factions coming together in a pact, raising fears the jihadists may be regaining strength after launching a string of small-scale attacks on security forces along the border.

KABUL: At least three people were killed Tuesday when Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack against a police base in eastern Khost province, Afghan officials said.
Habib Shah Ansari, provincial health director in Khost said that so far three bodies and around 30 wounded, both military and civilian, were brought to hospital.
The attack in Khost comes as the Afghan government continues to fight Taliban militants even as peace talks in Qatar between the two sides take place for the first time.
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aran said that earlier Tuesday morning a vehicle full of explosives detonated near a base belonging to a police special force.
He added that so far at least four attackers were killed and Afghan forces are fighting two others who are still resisting with forces.
Aran said that a gunbattle is underway between the attackers and the Afghan forces, which may increase casualties.
The violence comes amid an uptick of attacks. Afghanistan claimed Sunday it killed a top Al-Qaeda propagandist on an FBI most-wanted list during an operation in the country’s east, showing the militant group’s continued presence there as US forces work to withdraw from America’s longest-running war amid continued bloodshed.
The reported death of Husam Abd Al-Rauf, also known by the nom de guerre Abu Muhsin Al-Masri, follows weeks of violence, including a suicide bombing by the Daesh group Saturday at an education center near Kabul that killed 24 people.

