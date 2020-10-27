Saudi Arabia records 16 more COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: The Saudi health ministry recorded 16 new deaths and 399 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.
The new virus cases bring the total number of patients who contracted the disease to 345,631.
The new deaths put the total number of fatalities at 5,329.
It also said 426 cases have recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 332,117.
