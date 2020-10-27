You are here

  • Home
  • France urges EU to adopt measures against Turkey at next summit

France urges EU to adopt measures against Turkey at next summit

Macron next to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO leaders summit in Britain last year. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rqk3t

Updated 27 October 2020
AFP

France urges EU to adopt measures against Turkey at next summit

Updated 27 October 2020
AFP

PARIS: France urged fellow European Union leaders on Tuesday to adopt measures against Turkey, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan questioned French President Emmanuel Macron's mental health and called for a boycott of French goods.
"France is united and Europe is united. At the next European Council, Europe will have to take decisions that will allow it to strengthen the power balance with Turkey to better defend its interests and European values," Trade Minister Franck Riester told lawmakers, without elaborating.

Topics: Emmanuel Macron Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

World
EU condemns Erdogan’s Macron comments as ‘unacceptable’
Middle-East
How Erdogan steered Turkey from ‘zero problems’ to zero friends

Putin tells Erdogan of concern about Mid-East fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh

Updated 27 October 2020
Reuters

Putin tells Erdogan of concern about Mid-East fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh

Updated 27 October 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday expressed his concerns over increased involvement of fighters from the Middle East in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin and Erdogan also discussed Syria and Libya during the phone call, the Kremlin added.

Topics: Vladimir Putin President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Nagorno-Karabakh

Related

World
Renewed fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh threatens US-backed truce
World
Fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh goes on despite US mediation

Latest updates

Dubai airport prepares for ‘slow recovery’
Spain tries to reverse economic slump as unemployment rises
Japanese airline skids toward $4.8bn loss
Saudi women achievers make a pitch for Kingdom’s first female-only golf tourney
Mourinho dismisses talk of Tottenham as title contenders

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.