Japanese airline skids toward $4.8bn loss

Passenger demand has been severely affected by the Immigration restrictions around the world, says Japan’s biggest airline ANA Holdings. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 October 2020
Reuters

  • Carrier to temporarily transfer more than 400 workers to other companies
TOKYO: Japan’s ANA Holdings said it will retire more than a tenth of its mostly Boeing fleet and delay two aircraft orders to help rein in costs and survive a collapse in air travel caused by coronavirus travel restrictions.

Forecasting a record operating loss of 505 billion yen ($4.82 billion) for the year to March 31, Japan’s biggest airline said it will also temporarily transfer more than 400 workers to other companies and ask those remaining to accept pay cuts or unpaid leave.

ANA, like other airlines, is burning through cash to keep jets flying albeit with too few passengers. 

Though demand for domestic flights has recovered to about half of last year’s level, helped by government-subsidized travel, it is flying only a fraction of its usual international schedule.

After initially halting nearly all entry to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Japan recently began allowing in business travelers and foreign residents on condition they agree to quarantine for two weeks. Most overseas tourists are still banned.

As a result, ANA said it would retire 35 planes, 28 of them early, including 22 Boeing 777 widebodies and delay delivery of one 777 and one Airbus SE A380 superjumbo. That will reduce its fleet by a net 33 aircraft to 276 planes.

To ensure it has enough cash to survive the downturn, the airline on Tuesday also confirmed it had secured $3.8 billion in subordinated loans from state-backed and private lenders.

Its cost-cutting response to the pandemic follows job cuts and early aircraft retirements at other large Asian carriers including Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways and Qantas Airways — all suffering from border restrictions that have curbed travel.

ANA expects the downturn in domestic travel, which normally accounts for just over half its revenue, to last for about two years, with international routes unlikely to recover until 2024.

When it does rebound, however, the Japanese carrier expects international demand to be mostly from tourists rather than more lucrative business travelers.

That demand will “likely not fully return to previous levels due to changes to the nature of work,” the airline said in its business plan.

To adapt to that long-term market shift, ANA said it will launch a low-cost airline brand in 2022 that would ply routes to Southeast Asia and Oceania using Boeing 787 Dreamliners with more than 300 seats.

At home, in addition to the taxpayer-funded domestic tourism campaign, ANA and Japan Airlines (JAL) are also benefiting from landing fee waivers by a government that sees air routes as essential to connecting the 3,000-km Japanese archipelago stretching along the edge of East Asia.

The government, however, has so far preferred a piecemeal approach of public help and airlines’ own efforts to secure funding and cut costs, rather than offering large bailouts.

ANA also said it swung to an operating loss of 280.95 billion for the six months ended Sept. 30 and a net loss of 188.49 billion yen. Still, CEO Shinya Katanozaka said his airline had enough money and a business plan that would see it through the industry crisis.

He denied an earlier media report that his airline planned to raise additional money through a new share offer.

Rival JAL, which announces its latest earnings figures on Friday, is likely to post a full-year record net loss of about 230 billion yen, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Dubai airport prepares for ‘slow recovery’

  • CEO urges countries to move away from mandatory quarantines on arriving passengers
DUBAI: Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, is getting busier. But it’s a long way from what it once was amid the coronavirus pandemic as it prepares for a possible “extended, slow recovery,” its CEO told The Associated Press.

After long-haul carrier Emirates drastically cut its flights in March and slowly resumed its routes, passenger numbers at the mammoth airport serving East-West travel have crept up to over 1 million a month — just below 15 percent of what they were a year ago, CEO Paul Griffiths said.

To boost those numbers, Griffiths is urging countries to move away from mandatory quarantines on arriving passengers and toward the strategy embraced by Dubai. That includes aggressive coronavirus testing before departure, followed by mandatory mask-wearing on aircraft and testing on arrival.

“What we have to do is take appropriate measures to control and manage the risk, which actually are acceptable. I mean, life is full of risk management. It’s not all full of risk elimination,” Griffiths told the AP in an interview. 

“Surely the same should apply to the virus. We need to get it under control to minimize the risk of infection.

“And that can be done with some of the measures that we’ve got available to us without prolonging the social and economic damage that is currently being inflicted.”

Across the wider Middle East, passenger numbers this year are expected to reach only 60 million, down from 203 million in 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association. That’s only 30 percent of last year’s numbers.

The recovery may take years. By 2021, the trade group hopes to see 90 million travelers in the Mideast, still drastically lower than 2019. In order to get passengers flying before a vaccine is widely available, the IATA is calling for mass, rapid testing of passengers rather than quarantines by countries.

Those quarantines hobble those considering taking a trip, Griffiths said. Instead, countries should move toward offering electronic “health passports” or other measures to aid in ensuring safety while in the air.

Griffiths said he believed air travel, with passengers properly masked, remained safe. Anecdotal evidence cited in a Journal of Travel Medicine article published in September showed no passengers contracted the coronavirus on five Emirates eight-hour flights to Hong Kong despite having 58 passengers spread among the flights who tested positive on arrival.

“Travel and tourism and the ability of people to freely move about their business every day is actually something that would kick-start the economy,” Griffiths said. “And the key of that is the international travel and the use of aircraft has already been proven to be pretty much advanced in controlling the spread of the virus.”

For Dubai, the resumption of flights remains deeply in their business interest.

Emirates remains the linchpin of the wider empire known as “Dubai Inc.,” an interlocking series of businesses owned by the city-state. The Investment Corporation of Dubai, a sovereign wealth fund, owns Emirates in its entirety, as well as the lucrative Dubai Duty Free.

Those duty free sales in 2019 accounted for $2 billion in revenue, including over 15 million cigars and 2.9 million bottles of perfume. 

The corporation did not respond to a request for comment on 2020 sales, though its last financial report acknowledged “measures to contain the virus have resulted in temporary closure of the stores.”

Some duty free shops have reopened in parts of the airport in the time since. Dubai authorities also have given Emirates a $2 billion bailout while laying off thousands of staffers. 

As far as the airport, Griffiths said he “cannot rule out” the need to fire some of its over 2,000 employees if there’s a slow recovery.

Dubai reopened for tourists in July, even as neighboring Abu Dhabi still requires even UAE residents to have just-received virus test results to come into the emirate. There’s a noticeable uptick in flights in the air as Emirates offers touchless check-ins and other measures to woo travelers.

Still, Emirates’ iconic fleet of double-decker Airbus A380s largely has been grounded. At the start of the year, the world saw 2,400 flights by the aircraft a week — the majority of those by Emirates, according to the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com. At most now, there are just over 100 flights a week — the majority of them still flown by Emirates, the website said earlier this month.

“The thing is that what we’ve got to understand is that air travel will bounce back. We will get back to levels that we’ve seen before,” Griffiths said. 

“We just can’t say how long and when. And the 380 will once again come into its own once those volumes return.”

