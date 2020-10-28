You are here

  • Caterpillar’s earnings dive as lockdown hits sale of equipment

Caterpillar’s earnings dive as lockdown hits sale of equipment

A row of excavators are seen at the Caterpillar booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, US. (Reuters/File)
Updated 28 October 2020
Reuters

CHICAGO: Caterpillar on Tuesday reported lower quarterly earnings as equipment sales fell across all of its three primary segments, reflecting a slow and uneven recovery in global economic activity from coronavirus lockdowns.

The heavy equipment maker reported a third quarter profit of $1.22 per share, down 54 percent from a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had on average expected earnings of $1.16 per share.

Profit was shored up by lower than expected taxes in the quarter. Revenue was down an annual 23 percent.

The company, a bellwether for economic activity, has been suffering from business uncertainty caused by the US-China trade standoff and the coronavirus pandemic, with sales of its yellow bulldozers, mining trucks and other equipment hit by customers delaying capital expenditures.

Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield said while customers are still wary of making big equipment purchases, a fast economic recovery in China as well as an improvement in residential activity in North America are expected to lift retail sales in the current quarter.

China is a “bright spot in our revenues,” Bonfield said, adding the world’s second-largest economy led a 1 percent year-on-year increase in construction machine sales in Asia-Pacific in the latest quarter.

Yet overall equipment sales are expected to decline in the quarter through December from a year ago. The pace of decline, however, is expected to moderate.

Reflecting weak equipment demand, Caterpillar now expects dealer inventories to decline by $2.5 billion this year compared with a more than $2 billion fall estimated earlier.

Caterpillar’s stock has gained about 23 since the last earnings report, outperforming the broader Dow Jones industrial average, on hopes that the worst is over for its business.

Dubai airport prepares for ‘slow recovery’

Dubai airport prepares for ‘slow recovery’

  • CEO urges countries to move away from mandatory quarantines on arriving passengers
DUBAI: Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, is getting busier. But it’s a long way from what it once was amid the coronavirus pandemic as it prepares for a possible “extended, slow recovery,” its CEO told The Associated Press.

After long-haul carrier Emirates drastically cut its flights in March and slowly resumed its routes, passenger numbers at the mammoth airport serving East-West travel have crept up to over 1 million a month — just below 15 percent of what they were a year ago, CEO Paul Griffiths said.

To boost those numbers, Griffiths is urging countries to move away from mandatory quarantines on arriving passengers and toward the strategy embraced by Dubai. That includes aggressive coronavirus testing before departure, followed by mandatory mask-wearing on aircraft and testing on arrival.

“What we have to do is take appropriate measures to control and manage the risk, which actually are acceptable. I mean, life is full of risk management. It’s not all full of risk elimination,” Griffiths told the AP in an interview. 

“Surely the same should apply to the virus. We need to get it under control to minimize the risk of infection.

“And that can be done with some of the measures that we’ve got available to us without prolonging the social and economic damage that is currently being inflicted.”

Across the wider Middle East, passenger numbers this year are expected to reach only 60 million, down from 203 million in 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association. That’s only 30 percent of last year’s numbers.

The recovery may take years. By 2021, the trade group hopes to see 90 million travelers in the Mideast, still drastically lower than 2019. In order to get passengers flying before a vaccine is widely available, the IATA is calling for mass, rapid testing of passengers rather than quarantines by countries.

Those quarantines hobble those considering taking a trip, Griffiths said. Instead, countries should move toward offering electronic “health passports” or other measures to aid in ensuring safety while in the air.

Griffiths said he believed air travel, with passengers properly masked, remained safe. Anecdotal evidence cited in a Journal of Travel Medicine article published in September showed no passengers contracted the coronavirus on five Emirates eight-hour flights to Hong Kong despite having 58 passengers spread among the flights who tested positive on arrival.

“Travel and tourism and the ability of people to freely move about their business every day is actually something that would kick-start the economy,” Griffiths said. “And the key of that is the international travel and the use of aircraft has already been proven to be pretty much advanced in controlling the spread of the virus.”

For Dubai, the resumption of flights remains deeply in their business interest.

Emirates remains the linchpin of the wider empire known as “Dubai Inc.,” an interlocking series of businesses owned by the city-state. The Investment Corporation of Dubai, a sovereign wealth fund, owns Emirates in its entirety, as well as the lucrative Dubai Duty Free.

Those duty free sales in 2019 accounted for $2 billion in revenue, including over 15 million cigars and 2.9 million bottles of perfume. 

The corporation did not respond to a request for comment on 2020 sales, though its last financial report acknowledged “measures to contain the virus have resulted in temporary closure of the stores.”

Some duty free shops have reopened in parts of the airport in the time since. Dubai authorities also have given Emirates a $2 billion bailout while laying off thousands of staffers. 

As far as the airport, Griffiths said he “cannot rule out” the need to fire some of its over 2,000 employees if there’s a slow recovery.

Dubai reopened for tourists in July, even as neighboring Abu Dhabi still requires even UAE residents to have just-received virus test results to come into the emirate. There’s a noticeable uptick in flights in the air as Emirates offers touchless check-ins and other measures to woo travelers.

Still, Emirates’ iconic fleet of double-decker Airbus A380s largely has been grounded. At the start of the year, the world saw 2,400 flights by the aircraft a week — the majority of those by Emirates, according to the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com. At most now, there are just over 100 flights a week — the majority of them still flown by Emirates, the website said earlier this month.

“The thing is that what we’ve got to understand is that air travel will bounce back. We will get back to levels that we’ve seen before,” Griffiths said. 

“We just can’t say how long and when. And the 380 will once again come into its own once those volumes return.”

