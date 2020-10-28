KSRelief to support children’s education in Mali

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Tuesday signed an agreement to support basic education for children in the Republic of Mali.
The project will benefit 930 children. Under the agreement, the center will support children from needy families in Mali’s Gao and Bamako regions to continue their education.
It is part of KSRelief’s several humanitarian initiatives across the world to help people in need without any discrimination.
Since its inception in May 2015, the center has contributed to several humanitarian projects worth $4.4 billion in partnership with different global nonprofit organizations.
According to a recent KSRelief report, the countries that benefited the most from its various projects include Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($358 million), Syria ($295 million) and Somalia ($192 million).
Since its establishment, the center has implemented over 1,295 different projects in 51 countries.
