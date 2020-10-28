You are here

Dodgers win first World Series since 1988

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate their first World Series title since 1988 after beating Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six on Oct. 27, 2020. (Getty Images/AFP)
  • The Dodgers had played 5,014 regular season games
  • Los Angeles had come up short in the World Series twice in the previous three years
ARLINGTON, Texas: No dogpile, no champagne and a mask on nearly every face – the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their first World Series title since 1988 in a manner no one could have imagined prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
They did it without Justin Turner, their red-headed star who received a positive test for COVID-19 in the middle of their clinching victory.
Turner was removed from Los Angeles’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 on Tuesday night after registering Major League Baseball’s first positive test in 59 days and wasn’t on the field as the Dodgers enjoyed the spoils of a title earned during a most unusual season.
“Thanks to everyone reaching out!,” Turner said on Twitter. “I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA.”
Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Turner’s positive test moments after presenting the World Series trophy to Los Angeles — a jarring reminder of all that’s been different in this season where the perennially favored Dodgers finally broke through.
Mookie Betts, who came to the Dodgers to make a World Series difference, had a mad dash to home plate in the sixth inning to put Los Angeles over the top.
The end of a frustrating championship drought for LA — and perhaps just the start for Betts and the Dodgers, whose seventh World Series title was their sixth since leaving Brooklyn to the West Coast in 1958.
Betts bolted from third for the go-ahead run on World Series MVP Corey Seager’s infield grounder, then led off the eighth with a punctuating homer.
“I just came to be a part of it. I’m just happy I could contribute,” Betts said
Clayton Kershaw was warming in the bullpen when Julio Urias struck out Willy Adames to end it and ran alongside teammates to celebrate in the infield, later joined by family who had been in the bubble with them in North Texas. Players were handed face masks as they gathered, although many of their embraces came mask-free even after Turner’s positive test.
The Dodgers had played 5,014 regular season games and were in their 114th postseason game since Orel Hershiser struck out Oakland’s Tony Phillips for the final out of the World Series in 1988, the same year Kershaw — the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner who won Games 1 and 5 of this Series — was born in nearby Dallas.
Los Angeles had come up short in the World Series twice in the previous three years. Betts was on the other side two years ago and homered in the clinching Game 5 for the Boston Red Sox, who before this season traded the 2018 AL MVP to the Dodgers. They later gave him a $365 million, 12-year extension that goes until he turns 40 in 2032.
Betts’ 3.2-second sprint was just enough to beat the throw by first baseman Ji-Man Choi, pushing Los Angeles ahead 2-1 moments after Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled ace left-hander Blake Snell despite a dominant performance over 5 1/3 innings.
“I’m not exactly sure why,” Betts said when asked about the move. “I’m not going to ask any questions. He was pitching a great game.”
Randy Arozarena, the powerful Tampa Bay rookie, extended his postseason record with his 10th homer in the first off rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin, the first of seven Dodgers pitchers. The Rays never got another runner past second base as LA’s bullpen gave reliever-reliant Tampa Bay a taste of its own medicine.
About 2 1/2 weeks after the Lakers won the NBA title while finishing their season in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, the Dodgers gave Los Angeles another championship in this year when the novel coronavirus pandemic has delayed, shortened and moved around sports seasons.
Seager, also the NLCS MVP, set Dodgers records with eight homers and 20 RBIs this postseason.
The MLB season didn’t start until late July and was abbreviated to 60 games for the shortest regular season since 1878. And the expanded postseason, with 16 teams making it instead of 10, almost went the full distance.
It ended when Urias got the last two out Tampa Bay batters on called third strikes — the 15th and 16 Ks by the Rays, with catcher Austin Barnes stuffing the last pitch in his back pocket. Along with the 11 strikeouts by the Dodgers, it was the most combined strikeouts in a nine-inning World Series game.

Topics: Los Angeles Dodgers world series baseball

Man City enjoys easy European night with 3-0 win v Marseille

Updated 28 October 2020
AP

Man City enjoys easy European night with 3-0 win v Marseille

  • “We played really well, we didn’t concede much,” says City coach Pep Guardiola
Updated 28 October 2020
AP

MARSEILLE, France: Manchester City enjoyed a respite from domestic difficulties and found its scoring touch in a resounding 3-0 win at Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Once so dominant in the Premier League, the cash-rich club has made an unconvincing start. City sits in 13th place with only two wins from five games and eight goals scored, amid suggestions its usually prolific attack has been found out by English defenses.
A poor Marseille side was not the stiffest test to prove the doubters wrong, but Ferran Torres, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling all netted to give City a boost and first place in Group C after last week's 3-1 home victory against Porto.
“We played really well, we didn’t concede much,” City coach Pep Guardiola said. “We were controlled, we were so aggressive without the ball. I’m so satisfied with the performance.”
Marseille, on the other hand, has not even scored yet and is already starting to stare elimination in the face.
“It’s a different level and we have to be honest about that. We need to learn from these matches and improve, but it’s a tough defeat,” Marseille winger Florian Thauvin said. “When you spend the whole match 30 meters from your own goal and you have 70 meters to cover in order to score a goal, it’s difficult to have the legs to do that.”
The home side gifted City the lead in the 18th minute when midfielder Valentin Rongier's sloppy sideways pass was intercepted by Kevin De Bruyne on the right flank. He quickly teed up Torres to sweep home from close range and claim another goal after also scoring against Porto.
Another panicky moment nearly offered City a second goal, but left back Oleksandr Zinchenko's low strike from the edge of the penalty area shaved the post.
City's second came in the 76th when Phil Foden sprinted down the left and his back-post cross was headed down by Sterling. The loose ball landed near the penalty spot and Gundogan assuredly clipped it past goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.
“When they played with five at the back we had to make the pitch high and wide," Guardiola said. "Raheem was exceptional and Phil as well.”
Five minutes later, City attacked down the right and De Bruyne offered Sterling a tap-in.
“It was a tough match to play and we paid for our mistakes," Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas said.
Perhaps one of those mistakes was deploying Thauvin as a makeshift striker and surprisingly leaving playmaker Dimitri Payet on the bench. The home side offered nothing during the first half, except for when City goalkeeper Ederson made a simple stop from Nemanja Radonjic's tame shot late on.
Ederson patted away a speculative drive from Thauvin early into the second half as Marseille improved slightly on a largely comfortable night for City.
There were no fans inside the 67,000-capacity Stade Velodrome because of coronavirus restrictions, but some Marseille fans lined the streets outside and lit flares when the home team’s bus arrived.
City’s players all took a knee against racism before the start, but Marseille’s players stayed standing.
In Group C's other match, second-place Porto beat third-place Olympiakos 2-0 at home to leave both sides on three points.
Marseille travels to Porto and City hosts Olympiakos in next Tuesday's games.

Topics: Man City Marseille UEFA Champions League Pep Guardiola

