Berlin’s ill-fated new airport finally ready for take-off

Berlin region’s new international airport has been dogged by one failure after another, becoming a financial black hole and a national laughing stock. (AFP)
  • The airport, located in the south-east of the capital, was originally due to open in 2011
  • BER initially projected to cost $2 billion but already was past the $7.6 billion mark
BERLIN: Nine years late and eye-wateringly over budget, the Berlin region’s new international airport will finally open on Saturday — in the middle of a global pandemic that has crippled air travel.
“We are ready for take-off!” insists the management team at the new Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), set to replace the German capital’s aging Tegel and Schoenefeld airports.
But the mood is one of relief rather than celebration.
Ever since construction began on BER in 2006, the project has been dogged by one failure after another, becoming a financial black hole and a national laughing stock — not exactly an example of German efficiency.
The airport, located in the south-east of the capital, was originally due to open in 2011.
Now it is opening its doors in the middle of the worst crisis the aviation industry has ever seen, as COVID-19 restrictions continue to suffocate air travel.
And as if that were not enough, there’s also the climate crisis: pressure group Extinction Rebellion is planning acts of “civil disobedience” on the opening day to protest against the impact of aviation on global warming.
Against that backdrop, “We will simply open, we will not have a party,” according to Engelbert Luetke Daldrup, president of the airport’s management company.
Lufthansa and EasyJet will be the first two airlines to touch down on the tarmac of what will be Germany’s third-largest airport, after Frankfurt and Munich.
A few days before the opening, around 200 staff were busy disinfecting the 360,000-square-meter Terminal 1.
Some 100 alcoholic hand gel dispensers have been installed and robot vacuum cleaners hum over the floors.
The “Magic Carpet,” a huge, bright red artwork by American artist Pae White suspended from the ceiling, brings a touch of color to the check-in hall.
The airport has been designed to welcome 27 million passengers a year, but in November it will see only 20 percent of usual air traffic thanks to the pandemic.
Terminal 2 won’t open until spring 2021.
About 15 shops and restaurants out of just over 100 will remain shut, while the rest will be forced to keep “limited opening hours” because of low traffic through the airport, a spokesman said
None of this good news for BER, initially projected to cost $2 billion but already past the $7.6 billion.
The airport has been granted $353 billion in state aid to help safeguard the jobs of the 20,000 people who will eventually work there until the end of 2020.
The health crisis is already having an impact on employment at the hub: at the end of July, Berlin’s airports announced the loss of 400 jobs out of a total of 2,100.
EasyJet has said it will cut 418 jobs in the German capital, and Europe’s leading airline Lufthansa, Germany’s flagship carrier, is to shed 30,000 jobs worldwide.
“We fear even greater job losses in the future,” a spokesman for the Verdi union said.
Luetke Daldrup hopes the situation will improve “from the spring onwards.” But the International Air Transport Association does not expect global air traffic to reach pre-crisis levels until 2024.
In the state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin, local leaders remain optimistic about the prospects for development.
“No hotel has so far postponed its investment plans because of the pandemic,” insists Olaf Luecke, president of the local branch of Germany’s hotel and catering trade union (DEHOGA).
Construction work began in September on two 14,000-square-meter (150,000-square-foot) hotel complexes, due to open in 2022.
And in anticipation of the opening of BER, US electric-car giant Tesla has chosen Brandenburg as the location of its first European factory, which is set to employ 40,000 people.
“Having new, modern infrastructure will be beneficial in any case, despite the pandemic,” according to Carsten Broenstrup of the state employers’ association.
But “if there is not a vaccine soon, it will be a very big problem,” he admits.

Topics: berlin Germany aviation Airport

Dubai airport prepares for ‘slow recovery’

Updated 28 October 2020
AP

Dubai airport prepares for ‘slow recovery’

  • CEO urges countries to move away from mandatory quarantines on arriving passengers
Updated 28 October 2020
AP

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, is getting busier. But it’s a long way from what it once was amid the coronavirus pandemic as it prepares for a possible “extended, slow recovery,” its CEO told The Associated Press.

After long-haul carrier Emirates drastically cut its flights in March and slowly resumed its routes, passenger numbers at the mammoth airport serving East-West travel have crept up to over 1 million a month — just below 15 percent of what they were a year ago, CEO Paul Griffiths said.

To boost those numbers, Griffiths is urging countries to move away from mandatory quarantines on arriving passengers and toward the strategy embraced by Dubai. That includes aggressive coronavirus testing before departure, followed by mandatory mask-wearing on aircraft and testing on arrival.

“What we have to do is take appropriate measures to control and manage the risk, which actually are acceptable. I mean, life is full of risk management. It’s not all full of risk elimination,” Griffiths told the AP in an interview. 

“Surely the same should apply to the virus. We need to get it under control to minimize the risk of infection.

“And that can be done with some of the measures that we’ve got available to us without prolonging the social and economic damage that is currently being inflicted.”

Across the wider Middle East, passenger numbers this year are expected to reach only 60 million, down from 203 million in 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association. That’s only 30 percent of last year’s numbers.

The recovery may take years. By 2021, the trade group hopes to see 90 million travelers in the Mideast, still drastically lower than 2019. In order to get passengers flying before a vaccine is widely available, the IATA is calling for mass, rapid testing of passengers rather than quarantines by countries.

Those quarantines hobble those considering taking a trip, Griffiths said. Instead, countries should move toward offering electronic “health passports” or other measures to aid in ensuring safety while in the air.

Griffiths said he believed air travel, with passengers properly masked, remained safe. Anecdotal evidence cited in a Journal of Travel Medicine article published in September showed no passengers contracted the coronavirus on five Emirates eight-hour flights to Hong Kong despite having 58 passengers spread among the flights who tested positive on arrival.

“Travel and tourism and the ability of people to freely move about their business every day is actually something that would kick-start the economy,” Griffiths said. “And the key of that is the international travel and the use of aircraft has already been proven to be pretty much advanced in controlling the spread of the virus.”

For Dubai, the resumption of flights remains deeply in their business interest.

Emirates remains the linchpin of the wider empire known as “Dubai Inc.,” an interlocking series of businesses owned by the city-state. The Investment Corporation of Dubai, a sovereign wealth fund, owns Emirates in its entirety, as well as the lucrative Dubai Duty Free.

Those duty free sales in 2019 accounted for $2 billion in revenue, including over 15 million cigars and 2.9 million bottles of perfume. 

The corporation did not respond to a request for comment on 2020 sales, though its last financial report acknowledged “measures to contain the virus have resulted in temporary closure of the stores.”

Some duty free shops have reopened in parts of the airport in the time since. Dubai authorities also have given Emirates a $2 billion bailout while laying off thousands of staffers. 

As far as the airport, Griffiths said he “cannot rule out” the need to fire some of its over 2,000 employees if there’s a slow recovery.

Dubai reopened for tourists in July, even as neighboring Abu Dhabi still requires even UAE residents to have just-received virus test results to come into the emirate. There’s a noticeable uptick in flights in the air as Emirates offers touchless check-ins and other measures to woo travelers.

Still, Emirates’ iconic fleet of double-decker Airbus A380s largely has been grounded. At the start of the year, the world saw 2,400 flights by the aircraft a week — the majority of those by Emirates, according to the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com. At most now, there are just over 100 flights a week — the majority of them still flown by Emirates, the website said earlier this month.

“The thing is that what we’ve got to understand is that air travel will bounce back. We will get back to levels that we’ve seen before,” Griffiths said. 

“We just can’t say how long and when. And the 380 will once again come into its own once those volumes return.”

Topics: Dubai airport Coronavirus Paul Griffiths

