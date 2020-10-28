You are here

‘Parisians in Dubai’ showroom aims to bridge fashion industries

A model walks the runway during the Victoria/Tomas Spring 2020 runway show. Getty Images
DUBAI: On Wednesday, the Arab Fashion Council (AFC) in partnership with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) — the French institution that coordinates Paris Fashion Week — launched “Parisians in Dubai,” a new initiative that “aims to connect the French designer members of Paris Fashion Week to the Arab fashion industry and to create a bridge between the two fashion industries.”

It is the first time that the Arab fashion world  welcomes an official delegation from the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode in Dubai. The six participating French designers who will showcase their collections at the “Parisians in Dubai” showroom include Paris-based womenswear brand Boyarovskaya; Bluemarble, a menswear label founded by Anthony Alvarez; the eponymous Dawei fashion house, and ethical ready-to-wear-label Mossi.




Boyarovskaya is a Paris based womenswear brand founded in 2016. Supplied

Other French labels who will be showcasing their collections for the first time in the region are ready-to-wear brand Victoria/Tomas and Francisco Terra’s Paris-based label Neith Nyer.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode for the first time in the Arab region, and to present to the Middle East market and introduce them to press and buyers,” stated Mohammed Aqra, chief strategy officer of the Arab Fashion Council, in a press release. “The reciprocal relationship between the AFC and FHCM is pivotal to bridge both French and Arab fashion industries,” he added.




Neith Nyer was founded in Paris in 2015 by Francisco Terra. Supplied

The showroom, situated in Dubai’s Citywalk, is open by appointment to press and buyers until the Oct. 30.

Similarly, back in September, to ensure that Arab design talent gets the recognition they deserve during fashion week, the FHCM teamed up with the AFC to host an exclusive showroom and presentation on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar that shone a light on Middle Eastern designers.

The goal of the initiative, titled “Arabs in Paris,” was to not only spotlight the fashion talent from the region on a global scale, but to also connect designers with international media and buyers. Participating designers included Lebanese design duo Azzi & Osta, Beirut-based footwear brand Poise Design, Esmod graduate Aboud Jammal, Lebanese womenswear label Ecaille, New York-based handmade jewelry brand Saad Collection, Jordanian ready-to wear label Mada’En and Emergency Room Beirut, a clothing store based in Lebanon’s capital.

Abu Dhabi Art shines a light on three emerging UAE artists in virtual fair

Updated 4 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Art shines a light on three emerging UAE artists in virtual fair

Updated 4 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Art’s “Beyond: Emerging Artists” program was established to provide a platform for emerging homegrown creatives and support them in the development of their work through  financial aid and expert guidance from established artists and curators. 

The initiative commissions new work by rising Emirati artists and exhibits them during the Abu Dhabi Art fair, which is returning for its 12 edition from Nov. 19-26 in a virtual format.

For this year’s digital edition of “Beyond: Emerging Artists,” Emirati talents Hind Mezaina, Afra Al-Dhaheri and Afra Al-Suwaidi have been selected to produce works exploring the theme of “memory,” to be presented virtually through Abu Dhabi Art’s website from Nov. 19 to the end of December 2020. The work will also be presented in a physical format at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi in November.

Hind Mezaina. Supplied

“Our program exists as a vehicle to enable exceptional younger artists from across the UAE to realize ambitious new projects and exhibit them to a wide audience,” said Dyala Nusseibeh, director of Abu Dhabi Art. “Part of our mandate is to support the local art ecosystem and this particular project forms one of our cornerstone initiatives in this regard,” she added.

The participating artists were handpicked by Maya El-Khalil, the curator of “Beyond: Emerging Artists.”

Afra Al-Suwaidi. Supplied

“For this year’s ‘Beyond: Emerging Artists’ program at Abu Dhabi Art, I am working with three incredibly talented women. Together, we acknowledge the art world’s currently altered sense of reality and each of the artists, through their distinctive practices, will be investigating how experiences of remembrance are constituted,” El-Khalil said in a press statement.

Mezaina, who often describes her work as a form of “visual archaeology,” will be utilizing multimedia archival materials, such as photography and archival film, to express elements of collective memory, masculinity, heritage and the UAE. 

For her part, Al-Dhaheri will explore identity formation by way of her own hair strands, which she collects after they’ve fallen out. Meanwhile, Al-Suwaidi will present her thought-provoking work through the form of a collage that explores how trauma appears in domestic architecture and everyday surroundings in the home.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Art

