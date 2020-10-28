‘Parisians in Dubai’ showroom aims to bridge fashion industries

DUBAI: On Wednesday, the Arab Fashion Council (AFC) in partnership with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) — the French institution that coordinates Paris Fashion Week — launched “Parisians in Dubai,” a new initiative that “aims to connect the French designer members of Paris Fashion Week to the Arab fashion industry and to create a bridge between the two fashion industries.”

It is the first time that the Arab fashion world welcomes an official delegation from the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode in Dubai. The six participating French designers who will showcase their collections at the “Parisians in Dubai” showroom include Paris-based womenswear brand Boyarovskaya; Bluemarble, a menswear label founded by Anthony Alvarez; the eponymous Dawei fashion house, and ethical ready-to-wear-label Mossi.







Boyarovskaya is a Paris based womenswear brand founded in 2016. Supplied



Other French labels who will be showcasing their collections for the first time in the region are ready-to-wear brand Victoria/Tomas and Francisco Terra’s Paris-based label Neith Nyer.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode for the first time in the Arab region, and to present to the Middle East market and introduce them to press and buyers,” stated Mohammed Aqra, chief strategy officer of the Arab Fashion Council, in a press release. “The reciprocal relationship between the AFC and FHCM is pivotal to bridge both French and Arab fashion industries,” he added.







Neith Nyer was founded in Paris in 2015 by Francisco Terra. Supplied



The showroom, situated in Dubai’s Citywalk, is open by appointment to press and buyers until the Oct. 30.

Similarly, back in September, to ensure that Arab design talent gets the recognition they deserve during fashion week, the FHCM teamed up with the AFC to host an exclusive showroom and presentation on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar that shone a light on Middle Eastern designers.

The goal of the initiative, titled “Arabs in Paris,” was to not only spotlight the fashion talent from the region on a global scale, but to also connect designers with international media and buyers. Participating designers included Lebanese design duo Azzi & Osta, Beirut-based footwear brand Poise Design, Esmod graduate Aboud Jammal, Lebanese womenswear label Ecaille, New York-based handmade jewelry brand Saad Collection, Jordanian ready-to wear label Mada’En and Emergency Room Beirut, a clothing store based in Lebanon’s capital.