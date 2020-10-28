UAE records 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

DUBAI: The UAE recorded 1,400 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours after conducting 104,673 tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The country’s total number of cases now stands at 129,024, the health ministry said.
The ministry also recorded the death of three patients, bringing the total fatality rate in the country to 485.
A total of 2,189 patients also recovered from the illness, raising the number of people free from the virus to 124,647.
The UAE, with a population of around 9.9 million people, has seen the number of daily new cases surge over the past two months from 164 on Aug. 3 to a high of 1,563 in October.
