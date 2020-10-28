UAE records 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

UAE to build new satellite named MBZ-Sat

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates announced plans on Friday that it will build a new satellite named MBZ-Sat.

The new satellite is named after the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

We approved building the new satellite MBZ-Sat, the region’s most technologically advanced in the civil and commercial sector, to be 100% designed by Emiratis. Our first satellite entirely developed in the UAE was ‘KhalifaSat’ that is already sending high-res space images. pic.twitter.com/G7UAItKHDV — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 28, 2020

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said an Emirati team will build the satellite, using the latest technology in the region.

The satellite will be used for civilian and commercial purposes, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.