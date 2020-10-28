You are here

UAE records 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

A total of 2,189 patients also recovered from the illness, raising the number of people free from the virus to 124,647.
DUBAI: The UAE recorded 1,400 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours after conducting 104,673 tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The country’s total number of cases now stands at 129,024, the health ministry said.
The ministry also recorded the death of three patients, bringing the total fatality rate in the country to 485.
A total of 2,189 patients also recovered from the illness, raising the number of people free from the virus to 124,647.
The UAE, with a population of around 9.9 million people, has seen the number of daily new cases surge over the past two months from 164 on Aug. 3 to a high of 1,563 in October.

Coronavirus

UAE to build new satellite named MBZ-Sat

Updated 10 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

UAE to build new satellite named MBZ-Sat

Updated 10 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates announced plans on Friday that it will build a new satellite named MBZ-Sat.

The new satellite is named after the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said an Emirati team will build the satellite, using the latest technology in the region.

The satellite will be used for civilian and commercial purposes, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

UAE Space Mission uae space uae satellite UAE

