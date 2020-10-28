You are here

Stars put on a show at the El Gouna Film Festival 

Bushra is the co-founder of the star-studded festival. (AFP)
DUBAI: The fourth edition of the annual El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt, running until Oct. 31, has been a hot topic this week, with fans on social media discussing stars’ best and worst red carpet looks.

Here we have rounded up some of our favorite gowns from day five.  

Lekaa El-Khamissi 




The star wore a voluminous black dress by Egyptian couturier Osama Abdallah. (AFP)

The Egyptian actress, who started her acting career in the late 1990s, wore a voluminous black dress by Egyptian couturier Osama Abdallah. The strapless creation featured a transparent net-like pattern on the waist.  

She accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings and a slicked-back hairstyle.  

Reem Samy 




The 25-year-old actress turned heads in a creamy white suit designed by Lebanese talent Basil Soda. (AFP)

The rising Egyptian talent has been building her name in the industry over the past few years, with her latest series “El-Prince” being among the most-watched Ramadan shows in 2020.  

The 25-year-old actress, sister of the director Mohammed Samy, turned heads in a creamy white suit designed by Lebanese talent Basil Soda. She wore a floor-trailing chiffon blouse, satin pants and a silver-cropped embroidered jacket. 

Mayssa Maghrebi 




Teh actress wore a fully-embellished ensemble by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi. (AFP)

The Emirati-Moroccan actress stepped out in a fully-embellished ensemble by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi. Sticking to COVID-19 safety precautions, Maghrebi wore a white mask to go with her form-fitting dress. 

The star started working her acting career in 2000. She acted in several Egyptian, Saudi, Kuwaiti, and Emirati television series.

Bushra 




The star wore a black off-the-shoulder lace dress by Lebanese designer Fouad Sarkis. (AFP)

The Egyptian actress and singer is the co-founder of the star-studded festival. 

The star wore a black off-the-shoulder lace dress, cinched at the waist, by Lebanese designer Fouad Sarkis.

Laila Eloui




The veteran Egyptian actress wore a gown by Lebanese designer Basil Soda. (AFP)

The veteran Egyptian actress opted for a vibrant pink satin gown by Lebanese designer Basil Soda. 

She started her career at the age of seven. Now, being in the industry for over 40 years, she has more than 70 movies under her belt. 

Abu Dhabi Art shines a light on three emerging UAE artists in virtual fair

Updated 28 October 2020
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Art shines a light on three emerging UAE artists in virtual fair

Updated 28 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Art’s “Beyond: Emerging Artists” program was established to provide a platform for emerging homegrown creatives and support them in the development of their work through  financial aid and expert guidance from established artists and curators. 

The initiative commissions new work by rising Emirati artists and exhibits them during the Abu Dhabi Art fair, which is returning for its 12 edition from Nov. 19-26 in a virtual format.

For this year’s digital edition of “Beyond: Emerging Artists,” Emirati talents Hind Mezaina, Afra Al-Dhaheri and Afra Al-Suwaidi have been selected to produce works exploring the theme of “memory,” to be presented virtually through Abu Dhabi Art’s website from Nov. 19 to the end of December 2020. The work will also be presented in a physical format at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi in November.

Hind Mezaina. Supplied

“Our program exists as a vehicle to enable exceptional younger artists from across the UAE to realize ambitious new projects and exhibit them to a wide audience,” said Dyala Nusseibeh, director of Abu Dhabi Art. “Part of our mandate is to support the local art ecosystem and this particular project forms one of our cornerstone initiatives in this regard,” she added.

The participating artists were handpicked by Maya El-Khalil, the curator of “Beyond: Emerging Artists.”

Afra Al-Suwaidi. Supplied

“For this year’s ‘Beyond: Emerging Artists’ program at Abu Dhabi Art, I am working with three incredibly talented women. Together, we acknowledge the art world’s currently altered sense of reality and each of the artists, through their distinctive practices, will be investigating how experiences of remembrance are constituted,” El-Khalil said in a press statement.

Mezaina, who often describes her work as a form of “visual archaeology,” will be utilizing multimedia archival materials, such as photography and archival film, to express elements of collective memory, masculinity, heritage and the UAE. 

For her part, Al-Dhaheri will explore identity formation by way of her own hair strands, which she collects after they’ve fallen out. Meanwhile, Al-Suwaidi will present her thought-provoking work through the form of a collage that explores how trauma appears in domestic architecture and everyday surroundings in the home.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Art

