Stars put on a show at the El Gouna Film Festival 

DUBAI: The fourth edition of the annual El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt, running until Oct. 31, has been a hot topic this week, with fans on social media discussing stars’ best and worst red carpet looks.

Here we have rounded up some of our favorite gowns from day five.

Lekaa El-Khamissi







The Egyptian actress, who started her acting career in the late 1990s, wore a voluminous black dress by Egyptian couturier Osama Abdallah. The strapless creation featured a transparent net-like pattern on the waist.

She accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings and a slicked-back hairstyle.

Reem Samy







The rising Egyptian talent has been building her name in the industry over the past few years, with her latest series “El-Prince” being among the most-watched Ramadan shows in 2020.

The 25-year-old actress, sister of the director Mohammed Samy, turned heads in a creamy white suit designed by Lebanese talent Basil Soda. She wore a floor-trailing chiffon blouse, satin pants and a silver-cropped embroidered jacket.

Mayssa Maghrebi







The Emirati-Moroccan actress stepped out in a fully-embellished ensemble by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi. Sticking to COVID-19 safety precautions, Maghrebi wore a white mask to go with her form-fitting dress.

The star started working her acting career in 2000. She acted in several Egyptian, Saudi, Kuwaiti, and Emirati television series.

Bushra







The Egyptian actress and singer is the co-founder of the star-studded festival.

The star wore a black off-the-shoulder lace dress, cinched at the waist, by Lebanese designer Fouad Sarkis.

Laila Eloui







The veteran Egyptian actress opted for a vibrant pink satin gown by Lebanese designer Basil Soda.

She started her career at the age of seven. Now, being in the industry for over 40 years, she has more than 70 movies under her belt.