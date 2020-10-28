You are here

  UK vaccine chief warns of over-optimism, early imperfection

UK vaccine chief warns of over-optimism, early imperfection

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration. (File/Reuters)
  • No vaccine has ever been developed against any coronavirus
  • Numerous attempts to design vaccines against SARS and MERS have failed
LONDON: Warning that the first COVID-19 vaccines may be imperfect, the head of the U.K effort to develop a vaccine called Wednesday for immediate international cooperation to prevent the “largest global recession in history.’’
UK Vaccine Taskforce chair Kate Bingham also warned against over-optimism, saying there is no guarantee a successful vaccine against the novel coronavirus will ever be developed.
“The first generation of vaccines is likely to be imperfect, and we should be prepared that they might not prevent infection, but rather reduce symptoms, and, even then, might not work for everyone or for long,’’ Bingham wrote in an essay published in The Lancet medical journal.
No vaccine has ever been developed against any coronavirus, and numerous attempts to design vaccines against SARS and MERS, two which are related to the virus that causes COVID-19, have failed. Scientists also warn that immunity against coronaviruses appears to fade over time and that achieving any vaccine-induced immunity to protect against infection or severe disease could be challenging.
Bingham’s comments come as government leaders in Britain and other countries are basing their COVID-19 strategies on expectations of a vaccine becoming available as soon as early next year.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for example, has implemented a three-tiered regional strategy aimed at slowing the spread of the disease until there is a vaccine while also minimizing the economic damage from another widespread lockdown.
Meanwhile, coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the UK and elsewhere in Europe are rising amid a second wave of infections.
Britain created the Vaccine Taskforce earlier this year to speed the development of a vaccine. Two candidates are in late stage trials, with results expected around the end of the year or early 2021. Dozens of other potential vaccines are in earlier stages of development.
But Taskforce chair Bingham said the candidates that have progressed the most in testing are based on new approaches with little history of being used in vaccines. Vaccine candidates based on more frequently used methodologies aren’t likely to be ready until late 2021, she added.
In addition, it will be a challenge to rapidly produce enough vaccines to combat the virus. The global manufacturing capacity is “vastly inadequate for the billions of doses that are needed,” she wrote in The Lancet.
“China, Europe, the USA and the UK need to work together,’’ Bingham wrote. “If we establish international collaboration right now, then we will be better prepared to control future pandemics without causing the largest global recession in history and the biggest threat to lives in living memory.’’
The World Health Organization says it hopes first-generation coronavirus vaccines will have an efficacy rate of at least 70%, but it has acknowledged that 50% might be more realistic. The European Medicines Agency has not specified any minimum efficacy threshold for COVID-19 vaccines and said they would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Kurdish-Iranian family who drowned in English Channel crossing named

Updated 31 min ago
Arab News

  • The family’s 15-month-old baby Artin is still missing
  • French coastguard official said no hope of finding more survivors
LONDON: Four members of a migrant family who died when a boat attempting to cross the English Channel sank were named on Wednesday.

Rasoul Iran-Nejad, 35, Shiva Mohammed Panahi, 35, Anita, nine, and Armin, six — all members of the same family — were crossing the Channel from France in a bid to reach the UK.

Their 15-month-old baby Artin is still missing.

The family were from Sardasht in western Iran, on the border with Iraq, according to the BBC.

About 15 other migrants on board the vessel were rescued and are being treated in hospital.

A French coastguard official said there was no hope of finding more survivors after a search and rescue operation was not resumed on Wednesday.

Emergency services abandoned their search late on Tuesday because of fading light and bad weather.

An investigation into the tragedy has been opened in Dunkirk by France’s public prosecutor.

Herve Tourmente, deputy prefect of Dunkirk, said the vessel, which appeared to be a fishing boat, capsized about 8 km off the French coast.

He said weather conditions “were not favorable at all.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his condolences for the tragedy.

“We have offered the French authorities every support as they investigate this terrible incident, and will do all we can to crack down on the ruthless criminal gangs who prey on vulnerable people by facilitating these dangerous journeys,” he said.

Charity groups on Wednesday condemned the lack of action from the British and French governments on the migrant crisis.

The loss of life should serve as a “wake-up call for those in power in France and the UK,” a Care4Calais statement said.

It also called for a new system which would allow genuine asylum seekers to file a case with British authorities from outside UK borders and put an end to “terrifying, dangerous sea crossing and stop tragedy striking again.”

Save the Children urged London and Paris to devise a “joint plan” to prevent the English Channel becoming a “graveyard for children.”

“The British and French governments must work together to expand safe and legal routes for desperate families fleeing conflict, persecution and poverty.

“Parents shouldn’t be compelled to risk their children’s lives in search of safety and no child should have to make a dangerous, potentially fatal journey in search of a better life,” the charity added.

There has been an increase in people risking the journey across the Channel in small vessels organized by smugglers because of a drop in naval traffic between the UK and France due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 7,400 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK by boat so far this year, up from about 1,800 in all of 2019, according to Press Association calculations.

