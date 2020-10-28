Paris trumps Heathrow as Europe’s busiest airport

You are here

London Heathrow has slashed its demand forecast for the next two years due to resurgent COVID-19 infections and ongoing restrictions. (AFP)
  • Outlook for next year slashed as pandemic continues to crush demand for flying
LONDON: Britain’s Heathrow Airport slashed the outlook for next year’s passenger numbers as the pandemic continues to crush demand for flying, and said it was no longer the busiest airport in Europe, ceding its long-held crown to Paris.

Heathrow on Wednesday said it now expected 37 million people to travel through the airport in 2021, lowering an earlier forecast made in June by 41 percent when it guided that 63 million passengers would use it.

The airport said that during the pandemic, Paris Charles de Gaulle had overtaken Heathrow as Europe’s busiest airport, blaming the UK government for not bringing in an airport testing regime to help kick-start travel.

This will be a blow to Britain’s global trade ambitions just at a time when it most needs connectivity with the rest of the world, two months ahead of the end of its current relationship with the European Union.

Britain has said it will bring in airport testing by the beginning of December, but Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said it should go further and agree a deal to allow travel between Heathrow and the US.

“Bringing in pre-departure COVID tests and partnering with our US allies to open a pilot airbridge to America will kick-start our economic recovery and put the UK back ahead of our European rivals,” he said in a statement.

Tightening travel restrictions this autumn have hit airlines and airports, ruining hopes for a recovery.

Heathrow said the pandemic pushed it to a £1.5 billion ($1.95 billion) loss in the first nine months of the year on passenger numbers which were down 84 percent in the three months to the end of September.

But the company said its liquidity position was strong and it had sufficient cash reserves for the next 12 months even if travel stopped completely.

The airport is owned by Spain’s Ferrovial, the Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corp. among others.

Demand issues ‘to overshadow OPEC+ supply next year’

  • Libya's rising production adding to pressure on oil markets
DUBAI: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies will have to contend with a “lot of demand issues” before raising supply in January 2021, given throughput cuts by oil refiners, the head of Saudi Aramco’s trading arm said.
OPEC and its allies plan to raise production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January after record output cuts this year as the coronavirus pandemic hammered demand, taking overall reductions to about 5.7 million bpd. 

“We see stress in refining margins and see a lot of refineries either cutting their refining capacity to 50-60% or a lot of refineries closing,” Ibrahim Al-Buainain said an interview with Gulf Intelligence released on Wednesday.

“I don’t think the (refining) business is sustainable at these rates (refining margins).”

However, Chinese oil demand is likely to remain solid through the fourth quarter and into 2021 as its economy grows while the rest of the world is in negative territory, he added.

Among the uncertainties facing the oil market are rising Libyan output on the supply side and a second wave of global COVID-19 infections, especially in Europe, on the demand side, Al-Buainain said.

Complicating efforts by other OPEC members and allies to curb output, Libyan production is expected to rebound to 1 million bpd in the coming weeks.

Oil prices, meanwhile, fell over 4 percent on Wednesday as surging coronavirus infections in the US and Europe are leading to renewed lockdowns, fanning fears that the unsteady economic recovery will deteriorate.

“Crude oil is under pressure from the increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in Europe,” said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

Brent futures fell $1.91, or 4.6 percent, to $39.29 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.05, or 5.2 percent, to $37.52.

Earlier in the day Brent traded to its lowest since Oct. 2 and WTI its lowest since Oct. 5.

Futures pared losses somewhat after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said a bigger-than-expected 4.3 million barrels of crude oil was put into storage last week, but slightly less than industry data late Tuesday which showed a 4.6 million-barrel build.

However, crude production surged to its highest since July at 11.1 million barrels per day in a record weekly build of 1.2 million bpd, the data showed.

Gasoline demand has also been weak overall, down 10 percent from the four-week average a year ago. US consumption is recovering slowly, especially as millions of people restrict leisure travel with cases surging nationwide.

