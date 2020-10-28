You are here

  • Home
  • Sony’s profits rise as pandemic has people playing games

Sony’s profits rise as pandemic has people playing games

People walk past the logo of Japan’s Sony displayed at the company's showroom in Tokyo on October 28, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c4zre

Updated 28 October 2020
Reuters

Sony’s profits rise as pandemic has people playing games

  • Higher revenue from gaming and entertainment content gives validation to CEO Kenichiro Yoshida’s strategy to increase recurring revenue streams
Updated 28 October 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Sony raised its annual profit outlook on Wednesday after posting a record second quarter profit, as its gaming business continued to capture “nesting” demand ahead of the launch of the next-generation PlayStation 5 (PS5) console next month.

The upward revision also reflects a robust start for Japanese animated film “Demon Slayer,” co-distributed by Sony’s music unit, which has been shattering box-office records in Japan since its Oct. 16 release.

Higher revenue from gaming and entertainment content gives validation to CEO Kenichiro Yoshida’s strategy to increase recurring revenue streams that cushion the impact of volatile hardware sales cycles.

Sony is targeting PS5 console sales of 7.6 million units or more in the year through March, chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki said at a briefing, citing the sales achieved for the PS4 when it was launched seven years ago.

But Totoki also warned of major damage to its prized image sensor business from tighter US curbs on Huawei Technologies, which banned global suppliers from selling it chips — such as Sony’s — made using US technology without a special license.

The Chinese smartphone maker was Sony’s second-largest image sensor customer after Apple, accounting for about 20 percent of its $10 billion in sensor revenue, according to analyst estimates.

Despite efforts to diversify customers, a full recovery in profitability at the image sensor business would come only in the year through March 2023, Totoki said.

“It will take considerable time until other customers adopt the trend of high-performance, large-sized sensors led by the Chinese customer,” he said.

Sony raised its annual profit forecast by 13 percent to 700 billion yen ($6.7 billion), after reporting a surprise increase in July-September profit to 317.76 billion yen, a second quarter record.

The outlook is above the 672.33 billion yen consensus of 24 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

The firm now forecasts its gaming division will post an annual profit of 300 billion yen, up from the previously estimated 240 billion yen.

Consumers’ shift to gaming software downloads and online subscription services during coronavirus lockdowns boosted profits despite the PlayStation 4 console coming to the end of its lifecycle.

Such high-margin online revenue is likely to help Sony’s gaming business stay profitable this year, outweighing massive marketing and production costs associated with the new console launch.

Sony pre-sold as many PS5 consoles in the first 12 hours in the United States as in the first 12 weeks for its predecessor PlayStation 4 device, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in an interview.

“The demand as expressed by the level of pre-order has been very, very considerable,” said Ryan.

For its sensor business, Sony cut the profit outlook by 38 percent to 81 billion yen, further trimmed its three-year investment through March next year by 40 billion yen to 650 billion yen, and said it may slow a production ramp-up at a new plant in Nagasaki, southern Japan.

Topics: Sony

Related

Business & Economy
Sony's PlayStation 5 launch set for late 2020
Business & Economy
Sony annual net profit down 36.5%

Demand issues ‘to overshadow OPEC+ supply next year’

Updated 29 October 2020
Reuters

Demand issues ‘to overshadow OPEC+ supply next year’

  • Libya's rising production adding to pressure on oil markets
Updated 29 October 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies will have to contend with a “lot of demand issues” before raising supply in January 2021, given throughput cuts by oil refiners, the head of Saudi Aramco’s trading arm said.
OPEC and its allies plan to raise production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January after record output cuts this year as the coronavirus pandemic hammered demand, taking overall reductions to about 5.7 million bpd. 

“We see stress in refining margins and see a lot of refineries either cutting their refining capacity to 50-60% or a lot of refineries closing,” Ibrahim Al-Buainain said an interview with Gulf Intelligence released on Wednesday.

“I don’t think the (refining) business is sustainable at these rates (refining margins).”

However, Chinese oil demand is likely to remain solid through the fourth quarter and into 2021 as its economy grows while the rest of the world is in negative territory, he added.

Among the uncertainties facing the oil market are rising Libyan output on the supply side and a second wave of global COVID-19 infections, especially in Europe, on the demand side, Al-Buainain said.

Complicating efforts by other OPEC members and allies to curb output, Libyan production is expected to rebound to 1 million bpd in the coming weeks.

Oil prices, meanwhile, fell over 4 percent on Wednesday as surging coronavirus infections in the US and Europe are leading to renewed lockdowns, fanning fears that the unsteady economic recovery will deteriorate.

“Crude oil is under pressure from the increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in Europe,” said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

Brent futures fell $1.91, or 4.6 percent, to $39.29 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.05, or 5.2 percent, to $37.52.

Earlier in the day Brent traded to its lowest since Oct. 2 and WTI its lowest since Oct. 5.

Futures pared losses somewhat after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said a bigger-than-expected 4.3 million barrels of crude oil was put into storage last week, but slightly less than industry data late Tuesday which showed a 4.6 million-barrel build.

However, crude production surged to its highest since July at 11.1 million barrels per day in a record weekly build of 1.2 million bpd, the data showed.

Gasoline demand has also been weak overall, down 10 percent from the four-week average a year ago. US consumption is recovering slowly, especially as millions of people restrict leisure travel with cases surging nationwide.

Topics: OPEC Libya

Related

Business & Economy
OPEC+ to discuss weakening oil demand outlook
Business & Economy
OPEC+ says it will ensure oil prices do not plunge again

Latest updates

Arabs in Middle East know the US election will affect their lives, experts say
DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy wants increased cooperation with Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Baha province inaugurates health projects in the region
G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit to focus on ways to live with COVID-19
Turki Al-Shuwaier, deputy sherpa of Think 20

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.