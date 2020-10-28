You are here

Aston Martin gains capital injection and strengthens link with Mercedes

Updated 28 October 2020
Reuters

Aston Martin gains capital injection and strengthens link with Mercedes

  • Shares in the company jumped as much as 12.8 percent after it said late on Tuesday
Updated 28 October 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Aston Martin’s 125 million pound ($163 million) capital increase has been fully subscribed, the loss-making carmaker said on Wednesday as it seeks to turn round the business with additional support from Daimler.

Shares in the company jumped as much as 12.8 percent after it said late on Tuesday that Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz would lift its stake in the British carmaker to up to 20 percent by 2023.

Mercedes will not put up any cash but will be given the shares in exchange for expanding an existing supply agreement, allowing Aston Martin to access key Mercedes technology, including hybrid and electric drive systems.

The German carmaker, which already had a 2.6 percent holding in Aston Martin, said the deepened partnership would result in further sales of its components and systems, as well as the potential upside of any increase in the value of the stake.

Former Mercedes CEO Tobias Moers took charge of struggling Aston Martin at the start of August.

In Tuesday night’s statement, the British company said it was targeting production volumes of about 10,000 vehicles, revenue of about £2 billion and adjusted core profit of £500 million by its 2024 or 2025 financial years.

The company sold around 5,860 vehicles last year, bringing in revenue of nearly £1 billion with core profit of £134 million.

“With a strong industrial partner in Mercedes, it has a decent chance at success. And if it does succeed, maybe it will create some value for Daimler shareholders too,” Bernstein analysts said in a note.

Aston Martin, known for being James Bond’s carmaker of choice, has suffered a torrid time since it floated two years ago, with its shares losing two thirds of their value this year.

A consortium led by Canadian billionaire and Formula One team owner Lawrence Stroll became the largest investor in the company in January.

Topics: Aston Martin Mercedes

Demand issues ‘to overshadow OPEC+ supply next year’

Updated 29 October 2020
Reuters

Demand issues ‘to overshadow OPEC+ supply next year’

  • Libya's rising production adding to pressure on oil markets
Updated 29 October 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies will have to contend with a “lot of demand issues” before raising supply in January 2021, given throughput cuts by oil refiners, the head of Saudi Aramco’s trading arm said.
OPEC and its allies plan to raise production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January after record output cuts this year as the coronavirus pandemic hammered demand, taking overall reductions to about 5.7 million bpd. 

“We see stress in refining margins and see a lot of refineries either cutting their refining capacity to 50-60% or a lot of refineries closing,” Ibrahim Al-Buainain said an interview with Gulf Intelligence released on Wednesday.

“I don’t think the (refining) business is sustainable at these rates (refining margins).”

However, Chinese oil demand is likely to remain solid through the fourth quarter and into 2021 as its economy grows while the rest of the world is in negative territory, he added.

Among the uncertainties facing the oil market are rising Libyan output on the supply side and a second wave of global COVID-19 infections, especially in Europe, on the demand side, Al-Buainain said.

Complicating efforts by other OPEC members and allies to curb output, Libyan production is expected to rebound to 1 million bpd in the coming weeks.

Oil prices, meanwhile, fell over 4 percent on Wednesday as surging coronavirus infections in the US and Europe are leading to renewed lockdowns, fanning fears that the unsteady economic recovery will deteriorate.

“Crude oil is under pressure from the increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in Europe,” said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

Brent futures fell $1.91, or 4.6 percent, to $39.29 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.05, or 5.2 percent, to $37.52.

Earlier in the day Brent traded to its lowest since Oct. 2 and WTI its lowest since Oct. 5.

Futures pared losses somewhat after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said a bigger-than-expected 4.3 million barrels of crude oil was put into storage last week, but slightly less than industry data late Tuesday which showed a 4.6 million-barrel build.

However, crude production surged to its highest since July at 11.1 million barrels per day in a record weekly build of 1.2 million bpd, the data showed.

Gasoline demand has also been weak overall, down 10 percent from the four-week average a year ago. US consumption is recovering slowly, especially as millions of people restrict leisure travel with cases surging nationwide.

Topics: OPEC Libya

