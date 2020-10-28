You are here

Peugeot maker PSA’s car revenue returns to growth after lockdowns

Employees assemble a battery pack for electric cars on an assembly line at the PSA Peugeot Citroen plant in Trnava, Slovakia. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 October 2020
Reuters

  • PSA has performed better than some rivals after dealerships swung back into action in France
FRANKFURT: Peugeot manufacturer PSA Group returned to revenue growth in its core autos division in the third quarter, recovering from a slump during coronavirus lockdowns, though the prospect of new restrictions hit French shares on Wednesday.

PSA has performed better than some rivals after dealerships swung back into action in France and elsewhere from June, a potential boost ahead of its merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), due to close early next year.

But a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic is clouding prospects for the coming months, and France is bracing for a possible renewed month-long lockdown.

PSA shares were dragged 3.6 percent lower, even though the Peugeot and Citroen maker beat quarterly expectations on revenue by a wide margin, analysts at Jefferies said.

PSA’s overall sales totaled €15.5 billion ($18.3 billion) in July-September, down 0.8 percent from a year earlier. But automotive revenue rose 1.2 percent to €12 billion, after ending the first half of the year down 35.5 percent.

Financial chief Philippe de Rovira said September had ended on a strong note with a good order book, adding PSA planned to nudge up production in the fourth quarter versus a year earlier.

Car inventories were 25 percent lower year-on-year in the third quarter, as PSA tries to avoid getting stuck with excess stock.

Bar any unexpected COVID-19 measures, the group would likely generate positive cash flow at yearend, De Rovira added, while the group kept its target for an adjusted operating margin for its automotive division of more than 4.5 percent for 2019-2021.

Under CEO Carlos Tavares, PSA has focused increasingly on its more expensive and profitable models — a model PSA’s French rival Renault is trying to emulate as part of its turnaround plan.

PSA’s car sales volumes fell in the third quarter, but this was offset by the popularity of higher priced models. New launches such as the SUV-style Peugeot 2008 helped, it said.

The group’s $38 billion merger with FCA, set to create the world’s fourth largest carmaker under the name “Stellantis,” is due to close in the first quarter of 2021.

The companies are set to win EU approval for the merger, sources told Reuters this week.

De Rovira declined to say whether PSA and FCA would speed up their merger if a decision came this year.

The companies have pressed on with one more step in the process, after their boards agreed PSA could sell up to a 7 percent stake in car parts maker Faurecia.

The proceeds will be distributed to Stellantis shareholders in cash, alongside a distribution-in-kind of PSA’s remaining Faurecia stake — a move aimed at avoiding antitrust opposition that might have arisen if Stellantis controlled Faurecia.

Demand issues ‘to overshadow OPEC+ supply next year’

Updated 29 October 2020
Reuters

Demand issues ‘to overshadow OPEC+ supply next year’

  • Libya's rising production adding to pressure on oil markets
Updated 29 October 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies will have to contend with a “lot of demand issues” before raising supply in January 2021, given throughput cuts by oil refiners, the head of Saudi Aramco’s trading arm said.
OPEC and its allies plan to raise production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January after record output cuts this year as the coronavirus pandemic hammered demand, taking overall reductions to about 5.7 million bpd. 

“We see stress in refining margins and see a lot of refineries either cutting their refining capacity to 50-60% or a lot of refineries closing,” Ibrahim Al-Buainain said an interview with Gulf Intelligence released on Wednesday.

“I don’t think the (refining) business is sustainable at these rates (refining margins).”

However, Chinese oil demand is likely to remain solid through the fourth quarter and into 2021 as its economy grows while the rest of the world is in negative territory, he added.

Among the uncertainties facing the oil market are rising Libyan output on the supply side and a second wave of global COVID-19 infections, especially in Europe, on the demand side, Al-Buainain said.

Complicating efforts by other OPEC members and allies to curb output, Libyan production is expected to rebound to 1 million bpd in the coming weeks.

Oil prices, meanwhile, fell over 4 percent on Wednesday as surging coronavirus infections in the US and Europe are leading to renewed lockdowns, fanning fears that the unsteady economic recovery will deteriorate.

“Crude oil is under pressure from the increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in Europe,” said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

Brent futures fell $1.91, or 4.6 percent, to $39.29 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.05, or 5.2 percent, to $37.52.

Earlier in the day Brent traded to its lowest since Oct. 2 and WTI its lowest since Oct. 5.

Futures pared losses somewhat after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said a bigger-than-expected 4.3 million barrels of crude oil was put into storage last week, but slightly less than industry data late Tuesday which showed a 4.6 million-barrel build.

However, crude production surged to its highest since July at 11.1 million barrels per day in a record weekly build of 1.2 million bpd, the data showed.

Gasoline demand has also been weak overall, down 10 percent from the four-week average a year ago. US consumption is recovering slowly, especially as millions of people restrict leisure travel with cases surging nationwide.

