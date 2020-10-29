You are here

Deutsche Bank’s return to financial health persists into Q3

The moon shines next to the headquarters of the Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, early Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP)
Updated 29 October 2020
AP

  • Chief financial officer James von Moltke said the government efforts to help businesses bridge the pandemic had helped
FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank reported its third straight quarterly profit amid continuing government financial help for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic and as revenues rose at its investment bank division.

The bank said it made a profit of €309 million ($363 million) for the July to September period, in sharp contrast to an €832 million loss in the same quarter a year ago when the bank had a large restructuring charge.

CEO Christian Sewing said the bank was continuing to make progress on a long-term restructuring aimed at improving profits by shedding less profitable or riskier lines of business and cutting employee numbers.

“Our more focused business model is paying off and we see a substantial part of our revenue growth as sustainable,” Sewing said in a statement accompanying the earnings release.

Chief financial officer James von Moltke said the government efforts to help businesses bridge the pandemic had helped. 

He said there was “no question it’s been a supportive factor this year, for the economy as well as for the loan book.”

He added that the bank was not seeing “cliff effects” as different support measures expire.

“Will this support be a sufficient bridge... through the pandemic?,” he said on a conference call with journalists. 

“The evidence so far gives cause for optimism.”

Help for businesses has included temporary salary support programs that pay most of workers’ wages so that companies can avoid layoffs, as well as a moratorium in Germany that allowed financially troubled companies to delay filing insolvency proceedings.

Governments have also suspended taxes and increased deficit spending, while the European Central Bank is pouring €1.35 trillion in newly printed money into the economy through regular bond purchases, a step which has helped prevent turmoil on financial markets.

Third-quarter results were boosted by lower losses from the capital release unit aimed at exiting businesses and investments the bank no long considers part of its long-term strategy. 

Revenues at the investment bank unit rose 43 percent to €2.4 billion. Money that had to be set aside to cover loans that are not being repaid increased 56 percent to €273 million in the quarter from the year-ago quarter, but fell from €761 million in the previous quarter.

The bank said it was on target to reach all of its financial and strategic goals included in its restructuring, aimed at exiting a period of low profitability and regulatory and legal issues that cost the bank billions. 

It continued to shed employees, lowering headcount to 87,000 at the end of the July-September quarter from 90,000 a year earlier.

Demand issues ‘to overshadow OPEC+ supply next year’

  • Libya's rising production adding to pressure on oil markets
DUBAI: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies will have to contend with a “lot of demand issues” before raising supply in January 2021, given throughput cuts by oil refiners, the head of Saudi Aramco’s trading arm said.
OPEC and its allies plan to raise production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January after record output cuts this year as the coronavirus pandemic hammered demand, taking overall reductions to about 5.7 million bpd. 

“We see stress in refining margins and see a lot of refineries either cutting their refining capacity to 50-60% or a lot of refineries closing,” Ibrahim Al-Buainain said an interview with Gulf Intelligence released on Wednesday.

“I don’t think the (refining) business is sustainable at these rates (refining margins).”

However, Chinese oil demand is likely to remain solid through the fourth quarter and into 2021 as its economy grows while the rest of the world is in negative territory, he added.

Among the uncertainties facing the oil market are rising Libyan output on the supply side and a second wave of global COVID-19 infections, especially in Europe, on the demand side, Al-Buainain said.

Complicating efforts by other OPEC members and allies to curb output, Libyan production is expected to rebound to 1 million bpd in the coming weeks.

Oil prices, meanwhile, fell over 4 percent on Wednesday as surging coronavirus infections in the US and Europe are leading to renewed lockdowns, fanning fears that the unsteady economic recovery will deteriorate.

“Crude oil is under pressure from the increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in Europe,” said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

Brent futures fell $1.91, or 4.6 percent, to $39.29 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.05, or 5.2 percent, to $37.52.

Earlier in the day Brent traded to its lowest since Oct. 2 and WTI its lowest since Oct. 5.

Futures pared losses somewhat after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said a bigger-than-expected 4.3 million barrels of crude oil was put into storage last week, but slightly less than industry data late Tuesday which showed a 4.6 million-barrel build.

However, crude production surged to its highest since July at 11.1 million barrels per day in a record weekly build of 1.2 million bpd, the data showed.

Gasoline demand has also been weak overall, down 10 percent from the four-week average a year ago. US consumption is recovering slowly, especially as millions of people restrict leisure travel with cases surging nationwide.

