Governor of Saudi Arabia's Baha province inaugurates health projects in the region

Al-Baha Gov. Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz at the inauguration of the health projects, worth around SR120 million ($32 million), in the region. (SPA)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Baha province inaugurates health projects in the region

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Baha Gov. Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz on Wednesday inaugurated health projects in the region with the virtual participation of Health Minister
Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.
The prince visited the projects, which have a total value of around SR120 million ($32 million), at King Fahd Hospital. He also visited the hospital’s command and control center, where Al-Rabiah gave a speech via video call.
“The health projects ... embody the generous support and attention that the services and care system enjoy from our wise leadership and confirm that citizens’ health is one of its most important priorities,” the minister said.
He praised employees for their efforts to improve performance levels and services in line with the Kingdom’s National Transformation Program and its Vision 2030 reform plan.
The governor said the projects were comparable to those in developed countries and he praised  Saudi Arabia’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. He also welcomed Tuesday’s decision by the Council of Ministers to give SR500,000 to the families of public and private health sector workers who have died due  to COVID-19.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit to focus on ways to live with COVID-19

Updated 1 min 37 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance Summit to focus on ways to live with COVID-19

  • Summit aims to motivate young entrepreneurs to face current challenges and impacts
Updated 1 min 37 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: The two-day virtual G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance (YEA) 2020 Summit will begin on Thursday under the theme “Entrepreneurship is a Source of Innovation and Resilience.”

The G20 YEA 2020 chairman, Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz, said the summit would motivate young entrepreneurs to face the challenges and impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

 “As we follow the roadmap of Vision 2030 and the path it paves for entrepreneurial development and excellence, we embraced the theme that builds on the idea that entrepreneurship drives innovation and resilience,” he said. 

He said that the number of entrepreneurs and labor leaders attending the summit was expected to exceed 700.

Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz

“We would also like to highlight the importance of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance, which was established in 2010 and is the world’s largest network for young entrepreneurs with facilities that support them.”

Prince Fahad pointed out that the alliance works to help companies founded by young people grow, succeed, and compete globally. The top young entrepreneurs collectively analyze and suggest solutions in the form of recommendations concerning policy improvements and changes to G20 heads of state.

He said that COVID-19 was a new experience and that the alliance had a role in communicating with entrepreneurs to discuss pioneering ideas to help address and co-live with it. 

Entrepreneurship today is one of the most important things that countries are interested in ... and many G20 countries depend on small and medium companies in their economies.

Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz

“Entrepreneurship today is one of the most important things that countries are interested in … and many G20 countries depend on small and medium companies in their economies,” the YEA 2020 chair said.

The summit is hosted in partnership with key local and global organizations including the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Ministry of Investment, and the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises. 

Accenture and Entrepreneurship Vision are strategic partners of the summit and Prince Mohammad bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology are collaborating as knowledge partners.

Topics: G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit YEA 2020 Summit COVID-19 G20 Vision 2030 entrepreneurs

