Governor of Saudi Arabia's Baha province inaugurates health projects in the region

Al-Baha Gov. Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz on Wednesday inaugurated health projects in the region with the virtual participation of Health Minister
Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.
The prince visited the projects, which have a total value of around SR120 million ($32 million), at King Fahd Hospital. He also visited the hospital’s command and control center, where Al-Rabiah gave a speech via video call.
“The health projects ... embody the generous support and attention that the services and care system enjoy from our wise leadership and confirm that citizens’ health is one of its most important priorities,” the minister said.
He praised employees for their efforts to improve performance levels and services in line with the Kingdom’s National Transformation Program and its Vision 2030 reform plan.
The governor said the projects were comparable to those in developed countries and he praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. He also welcomed Tuesday’s decision by the Council of Ministers to give SR500,000 to the families of public and private health sector workers who have died due to COVID-19.
