Saudi probe shows Jabal Ghulamah blaze ‘arson’

RIYADH: A probe into the last week’s fire that broke out in the Ghulamah Mountains in Tanuma governorate, north of Asir, indicated that three border violators caused the blaze.

According to an Interior Ministry spokesman, the suspects are Ethiopian nationals who set fire to the area following a dispute and fled.

They have been arrested and referred to the competent authorities for legal action.

The fire destroyed an area of more than 4.7 million sq. m before it was brought under control by the Saudi Civil Defense team.

Tens of thousands of perennial trees — including wild olives, neems, junipers, and acacias — some of which are over 50 years old — were also destroyed.

The operation was carried out under the direct supervision of the Asir governor with the participation of all government and civil services, as well as teams from Al-Namas and Tanuma governorates.