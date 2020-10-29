You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi probe shows Jabal Ghulamah blaze ‘arson’

Saudi probe shows Jabal Ghulamah blaze ‘arson’

Short Url

https://arab.news/9m2rs

Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

Saudi probe shows Jabal Ghulamah blaze ‘arson’

  • Tens of thousands of perennial trees — including wild olives, neems, junipers, and acacias were destroyed
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: A probe into the last week’s fire that broke out in the Ghulamah Mountains in Tanuma governorate, north of Asir, indicated that three border violators caused the blaze.

According to an Interior Ministry spokesman, the suspects are Ethiopian nationals who set fire to the area following a dispute and fled.

They have been arrested and referred to the competent authorities for legal action.

The fire destroyed an area of more than 4.7 million sq. m before it was brought under control by the Saudi Civil Defense team.

Tens of thousands of perennial trees — including wild olives, neems, junipers, and acacias — some of which are over 50 years old — were also destroyed.

The operation was carried out under the direct supervision of the Asir governor with the participation of all government and civil services, as well as teams from Al-Namas and Tanuma governorates.

Topics: Jabal Ghulamah Asir

Related

video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Civil Defense teams battle Jabal Ghulamah blaze
photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s southern mountains offer peak camping conditions

DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy wants increased cooperation with Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition

Updated 27 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy wants increased cooperation with Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition

  • The IMCTC is an alliance of 41 countries that forms a pan-Islamic unified front in the global fight against terrorism
Updated 27 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Patrick Simonnet, head of the EU delegation to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, recently visited the headquarters of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) in Riyadh.

IMCTC Secretary-General Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi received the EU diplomat and the accompanying delegation. Al-Moghedi briefed the visiting dignitaries about the coalition’s goals, achievements and the initiatives it has taken to fight terrorism in different forms.

He said the coalition represents an integrated system of intellectual and media initiatives and also aims to fight terror financing to effectively root out this menace. The IMCTC chief said the coalition aims to enhance cooperation and coordination among member states.

Simonnet said the EU looks forward to enhance cooperation with the Islamic military alliance in different fields.

Al-Moghedi also presented the EU ambassador with a memento.

The IMCTC is an alliance of 41 countries that forms a pan-Islamic unified front in the global fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

In coordination with the relevant authorities in the member countries, it promotes best practices, advances legal, regulatory, and operational frameworks, and facilitates information sharing to curb terror financing.

It also aims to assist member countries to enhance their military capabilities to fight terrorism.

The intellectual aspect specializes in preserving the universal message of Islam, promoting the values of moderation, tolerance and the preparation of targeted messages to counter radical ideology.

The media side is based on producing digital, media and other informative content to refute the rhetoric and claims of terrorist organizations and extremists.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Related

Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy visits Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh

Latest updates

DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy wants increased cooperation with Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Baha province inaugurates health projects in the region
G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit to focus on ways to live with COVID-19
Turki Al-Shuwaier, deputy sherpa of Think 20
Lebanon sets out its claim in maritime border talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.