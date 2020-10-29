KSRelief signs deal to counter gender violence in Yemen

You are here

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Wednesday signed an agreement with the UN Population Fund (UNPF) to provide relief to the victims of gender-based violence in Yemen. The project aims to provide emergency services and support to the affected women. 

KSRelief General Supervisor Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah signed the agreement during a virtual meeting with the UNPF. 

The project will help victims of violence to integrate into society and ensure they receive psychological and social support to start their lives afresh.

It will also strengthen mechanism to protect women from violence. Vocational training will also be provided to 28,640 women in Aden, Shabwa, Lahj, Mahra, Marib and Hadramout governorates.

Since its inception in May 2015, the center has contributed to several humanitarian projects worth $4.4 billion in partnership with different global nonprofit organizations. Since its establishment, the center has implemented over 1,295 different projects in 51 countries.

According to a recent KSRelief report, the countries that benefited the most from its various projects include Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($358 million), Syria ($295 million) and Somalia ($192 million).

Topics: KSRelief Yemen

RIYADH: Patrick Simonnet, head of the EU delegation to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, recently visited the headquarters of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) in Riyadh.

IMCTC Secretary-General Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi received the EU diplomat and the accompanying delegation. Al-Moghedi briefed the visiting dignitaries about the coalition’s goals, achievements and the initiatives it has taken to fight terrorism in different forms.

He said the coalition represents an integrated system of intellectual and media initiatives and also aims to fight terror financing to effectively root out this menace. The IMCTC chief said the coalition aims to enhance cooperation and coordination among member states.

Simonnet said the EU looks forward to enhance cooperation with the Islamic military alliance in different fields.

Al-Moghedi also presented the EU ambassador with a memento.

The IMCTC is an alliance of 41 countries that forms a pan-Islamic unified front in the global fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

In coordination with the relevant authorities in the member countries, it promotes best practices, advances legal, regulatory, and operational frameworks, and facilitates information sharing to curb terror financing.

It also aims to assist member countries to enhance their military capabilities to fight terrorism.

The intellectual aspect specializes in preserving the universal message of Islam, promoting the values of moderation, tolerance and the preparation of targeted messages to counter radical ideology.

The media side is based on producing digital, media and other informative content to refute the rhetoric and claims of terrorist organizations and extremists.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

