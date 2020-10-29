You are here

  Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announced 15 deaths from COVID-19 and 435 new infections on Thursday. (File/SPA)
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 15 deaths from COVID-19 and 435 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 47 were recorded in Madinah, 46 in Makkah, 46 in Riyadh, 33 in Yanbu, 11 in Dammam and 10 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 333,005 after 455 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,363 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

