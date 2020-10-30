Prince Faisal reviews new health projects in Madinah

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman spoke of the support and attention attached by the Saudi government to the health sector of the holy city, during a video conference on Thursday.

This was to provide the best ambulatory, preventive and curative services for worshippers at the Prophet’s Mosque and residents of Madinah — and during Hajj and Umrah seasons — according to the highest international health standards, he said.

This came during a video conference, organized with the participation of Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, during which Prince Faisal reviewed new health projects carried out by the Health Ministry in the central area of Madinah. The projects cover the development of the new Al-Ansar Hospital, Al-Salam Hospital, as well as health care centers.

Prince Faisal reviewed the details of the Al-Ansar Hospital project, considered the primary center for urgent care and emergencies serving worshippers at the Prophet’s Mosque. It is the first of its kind to be implemented by the Ministry of Health under a new system with the participation of the private sector.

The hospital will occupy a space of 35,013 sq m and have a capacity of 244 beds. The project includes emergency, surgical and medical departments, an intensive care unit and a sunstroke and heatstroke unit. The project is expected to be ready in 36 months.

Prince Faisal also reviewed the project of the Al-Salam Hospital, overlooking the Prophet’s Mosque, with an operational capacity of 61 beds. The hospital will provide all urgent medical services that were provided at Al-Ansar Hospital as well as urgent care services through pre-screening clinics. The project is expected to be ready in six months.

Al-Rabiah said that the projects would promote medical care for patients, including Hajj and Umrah pilgrims as well as residents of the city, and would improve the performance of health facilities.