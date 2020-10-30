You are here

Prince Faisal reviews new health projects in Madinah

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman
SPA

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman spoke of the support and attention attached by the Saudi government to the health sector of the holy city, during a video conference on Thursday.
This was to provide the best ambulatory, preventive and curative services for worshippers at the Prophet’s Mosque and residents of Madinah — and during Hajj and Umrah seasons — according to the highest international health standards, he said.
This came during a video conference, organized with the participation of Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, during which Prince Faisal reviewed new health projects carried out by the Health Ministry in the central area of Madinah. The projects cover the development of the new Al-Ansar Hospital, Al-Salam Hospital, as well as health care centers.
Prince Faisal reviewed the details of the Al-Ansar Hospital project, considered the primary center for urgent care and emergencies serving worshippers at the Prophet’s Mosque. It is the first of its kind to be implemented by the Ministry of Health under a new system with the participation of the private sector.
The hospital will occupy a space of 35,013 sq m and have a capacity of 244 beds. The project includes emergency, surgical and medical departments, an intensive care unit and a sunstroke and heatstroke unit. The project is expected to be ready in 36 months.
Prince Faisal also reviewed the project of the Al-Salam Hospital, overlooking the Prophet’s Mosque, with an operational capacity of 61 beds. The hospital will provide all urgent medical services that were provided at Al-Ansar Hospital as well as urgent care services through pre-screening clinics. The project is expected to be ready in six months.
Al-Rabiah said that the projects would promote medical care for patients, including Hajj and Umrah pilgrims as well as residents of the city, and would improve the performance of health facilities.

Arab News

The Hajjana — fearless camel riders who patrolled the Kingdom’s borders — helped pave the way for the establishment of the modern Saudi state.
Their story goes back almost 90 years when a Hajjana border patrol was established during the reign of King Abdul Aziz in 1933.
After the Kingdom’s founder reclaimed Al-Ahsa, he ordered sea and land patrols to be carried out to tighten security in the region’s border areas.
Patrols were led by camel riders, so a military sector was formed at that time known as Hajjana. Its name was derived from their means of transport — camels.
Now, nine decades later, the Camel Club has established the Royal Hajjana to commemorate the group’s distinguished cultural heritage.
Since its creation in April, the Royal Hajjana has been preparing to take part in official reception ceremonies for King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s guests as well as national festivals sponsored by the king and crown prince.
It will also perform in Saudi heritage shows and represent the Kingdom in local and international camel festivals.
Hajjana officers became famous throughout the country after acquiring their name from the “hejin,” or camel. They protected the Kingdom’s residents from the south of the Empty Quarter to north of the Nafud Desert.
One of the founding king’s priorities was to provide security and protect the nation’s borders, so the Border Guard was among the first military sectors created.
The Coast Guard’s budget also included allocations for Hajjana officers, known as the Hajjana patrol commanders, whose role was part of the Frontier Corps.
Patrols continued to operate in southern regions until recently. However, the memory of the Hajjana remains fresh in the minds of the Kingdom’s border guards.

