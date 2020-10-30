You are here

KSRelief launches new medical campaign in Sudan

2,500 surgeries will be performed. (AFP)
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Thursday launched a new voluntary medical campaign in Sudan to combat blindness and the diseases that cause it.
KSRelief’s volunteer medical team will perform about 2,500 surgeries, in addition to distributing eyeglasses and medicines for cases that do not require surgeries.
Meanwhile in Amman, KSRelief delivered civil defense machinery to the Palestinian government.
The deputy chief mission of Palestine to Jordan, Hatim Salih Kayed, extended thanks to KSRelief, the Saudi government relief arm, for the assistance received by the Palestinian civil defense authority.

8 schools opened in Yemen's Mahra with Saudi support

Updated 5 min 16 sec ago
SPA

8 schools opened in Yemen's Mahra with Saudi support

Updated 5 min 16 sec ago
SPA

MAHRA: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has inaugurated eight schools in Yemen’s Mahra governorate with the start of the new academic year.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mahra Gov. Sheikh Mohammed Ali bin Yasser, Director of Education Samir Harash, SDRPY Secretary-General Salem bin Nimer and other officials.
The project is carried out and financed by the SDRPY to increase education and teaching opportunities in Mahra, and will benefit almost 11,000 people.
The schools include classrooms, administrative offices, staffrooms, laboratories, and basketball and volleyball courts.

