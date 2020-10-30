KSRelief launches new medical campaign in Sudan

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Thursday launched a new voluntary medical campaign in Sudan to combat blindness and the diseases that cause it.

KSRelief’s volunteer medical team will perform about 2,500 surgeries, in addition to distributing eyeglasses and medicines for cases that do not require surgeries.

Meanwhile in Amman, KSRelief delivered civil defense machinery to the Palestinian government.

The deputy chief mission of Palestine to Jordan, Hatim Salih Kayed, extended thanks to KSRelief, the Saudi government relief arm, for the assistance received by the Palestinian civil defense authority.